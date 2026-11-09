From Diplomacy To Rashtrapati Bhavan: Assam CM Remembers KR Narayanan's Constitutional Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tribute to former President K.R. Narayanan on his death anniversary, remembering him for his unwavering commitment to constitutional values and public service.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sarma recalled Narayanan's remarkable journey from the world of diplomacy to the highest constitutional office in the country.

“From the world of diplomacy to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, K. R. Narayanan ji carried with him a deep commitment to constitutional values and public service. Remembering him on his Punyatithi today,” the Chief Minister said.

K.R. Narayanan, who served as the 10th President of India from 1997 to 2002, is remembered as one of the country's most distinguished diplomats and statesmen.

Born in Kerala in 1920, Narayanan had a long and illustrious career in the Indian Foreign Service before entering public life. He served in several key diplomatic assignments and later held important ministerial responsibilities after joining politics.

Narayanan's election as President was seen as a landmark moment in Indian democracy. He became the first person from the Dalit community to hold the country's highest constitutional office, and his tenure at Rashtrapati Bhavan was marked by a strong emphasis on democratic institutions and constitutional principles.

Known for his scholarly outlook and measured public interventions, Narayanan brought his vast diplomatic and political experience to the presidency during a crucial period in India's political evolution.

His legacy continues to be associated with his steadfast defence of constitutional values and his commitment to public service.

Sarma's tribute came as leaders and public figures across the country remembered the former President on his Punyatithi.

Narayanan, who passed away on November 9, 2005, remains an important figure in India's constitutional and political history. His journey from a distinguished diplomatic career to the Rashtrapati Bhavan continues to be remembered as a story of perseverance, public service and commitment to the democratic ideals of the nation.