Mammootty Faces Backlash Over Visit To BJP Leader Daughter Wedding

Mammootty Faces Backlash Following Wedding Visit

Megastar Mammootty recently visited the residence of BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan in Thrissur to congratulate his daughter on her wedding. However, the actor's visit reportedly drew criticism from a section of social media users, with some expressing their displeasure over his association with the politician.

Gopalakrishnan Responds to Cyberattacks

While speaking to media, Gopalakrishnan reacted to the ongoing criticism. He urged people not to turn his daughter's wedding into a political controversy. "The cyberattacks are not being carried out by genuine CPM workers, but by individuals operating online while falsely posing as CPM supporters. Please do not turn my daughter's wedding into a political controversy," Gopalakrishnan requested.

He said that politics should not come in the way of personal relationships, friendships or the bonds people share.“Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also attended the wedding. Politics should not even be brought into a moment of friendship and personal bonding. I sincerely appeal to everyone to stop these cyberattacks," he added.

Wedding Details

Gopalakrishnan's daughter Anagha got married on November 1, 2026. The wedding ceremony was attended by several renowned dignitaries such as minister Suressh Gopi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)