Congress Slams Modi Govt As Air Pollution Deaths Hit 2 Million Mark

Jairam Ramesh Cites FICCI-EY Report on Air Pollution Deaths

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday highlighted a recent report by industry body FICCI and consulting firm EY revealing that approximately 2 million deaths in India, accounting for nearly 22 per cent of total mortality, were attributable to air pollution in 2023. In a post on X, Ramesh accused the Modi government of remaining in persistent denial regarding the severe health hazards posed by toxic air. "The Modi Govt has long been in denial on the impacts of air pollution on mortality in the country. It has rejected, both in Parliament and outside, a number of studies on the grounds that they are not India-specific and that the impacts are not direct and uniquely attributable," he said. on the Centre to prioritise the "ease of breathing" over economic metrics, Ramesh said, "Now comes a detailed FICCI-EY report that says categorically that around 2 million deaths (about 22% of total) were attributable to air pollution in India in 2023. This is yet another wake-up call for the somnolent Modi Govt. Ease of doing business is fine, but ease of breathing is even more fundamental. PM2.5 has become a deadly killer across many parts of India."

Proposed Reforms and Opposition Criticism

Ramesh outlined a three-step roadmap for immediate national reform based on the FICCI-EY findings. According to Ramesh, there is a need to tighten PM2.5 and ozone standards to align with World Health Organisation (WHO) safety guidelines, restructure the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) with a targeted focus on fine particulate matter and ozone, and enact a comprehensive, public-health-centric Clean Air Act to replace the outdated Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the BJP over the worsening air pollution crisis. He questioned if this indicates a governance failure or a willful contempt of Supreme Court mandates. In a post on X, Khera emphasised that now that the BJP holds power at the central and State level in the national capital, there is no one else to blame for the air pollution crisis. "Back then, there was always a ready excuse for Delhi's pollution. AAP blamed the BJP. The BJP blamed the AAP. And people continued to suffer and die. Today, the BJP is in power at both the state and central levels. There is no one else to blame. So why does enforcement of the restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court remain so weak? Is it simply a failure of governance, or wilful contempt of the Court's directions?" he asked. Over Firecracker Regulations

Congress leader Rashid Alvi criticised the decision to allow a designated window for bursting firecrackers, arguing that political hunger for votes has compromised public health. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader condemned any relaxation or permission that allows widespread fireworks amid hazardous pollution levels. "Such is their hunger for power and votes; they granted a two-day window where people could burst as many firecrackers as they pleased, and they were set off all night long. Naturally, the air quality was bound to deteriorate, and that is exactly what has happened. It has become so poor that anyone stepping outside in Delhi is bound to fall ill. On the Supreme Court's timeslot, setting a time limit is fine in principle, even if people often fail to comply. I have great respect for the Supreme Court, but anyone who grants permission to burst firecrackers, I consider them an enemy of the people," he said.

The remarks from the Opposition come as Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the brink of the 'severe' category on Monday morning, a day after Diwali celebrations. The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched the 400 mark, and thick smog engulfed several parts of the national capital and reduced visibility during the early morning hours. (ANI)

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