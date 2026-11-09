D Raja Attacks PM Modi Over 'Dimagi Naxals' Remark In Recent Speech

D Raja Critiques PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxals' Remarks

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on "Dimagi Naxals", saying the Prime Minister "must be ashamed" of making such a statement, while accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of infiltrating institutions, including universities. Reacting to PM Modi's remarks during his Diwali celebrations with security personnel in Bastar on Sunday, Raja questioned the government's shifting slogans, from "Congress Mukt Bharat" to "Naxal Mukt Bharat", and its latest assertion about the presence of "Dimagi Naxals".

"Mr Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. He must be ashamed of making such a statement. Amit Shah, Home Minister, claimed Naxal Mukt Bharat. Earlier, they were claiming Congress Mukt Bharat. Then they moved to Naxal Mukt Bharat. Now they are saying Dimagi Naxals everywhere," Raja said.

Accusations of Institutional Infiltration

He alleged that institutions were being captured and accused the RSS of infiltrating educational institutions, questioning the manner in which appointments were being made. "All institutions are being captured by them, and subversion is taking place. But I would like to tell Modi, you must check what is happening with RSS. RSS is infiltrating all institutions, including the universities. The way the appointments are made, ask the teacher representatives, ask the students," he said.

The CPI leader also objected to the use of the term "Dimagi Naxals", arguing that those who oppose the government could also be labelled with the term. "So Mr Modi should stop making such absurd statements. Dimagi Naxals, you can call anybody Dimagi Naxals. I am also opposing this government. I am also protesting against what the government does. You may call me Dimagi Naxals. What does it mean?" Raja said. He said, "So every party has a responsibility. And you must know why RSS is not a registered body. RSS is not under any law of the land. Why is it happening? It is going on like this for years. Mr Modi should look into it and answer to the people."

Context of Prime Minister's Remarks

Meanwhile, addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had warned that the threat of Naxalism was not over, despite armed Naxalites being eliminated from forests. "We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," the Prime Minister had said.

Broader Political Discourse

Reacting to Mallikarjun Kharge's Diwali-Eid remark, he said,“The BJP is trying to communalise everything. They want to provoke everything, and some BJP leaders are instigating communal conflicts and violence, picking up anything they wish. This should not be taken seriously. One should condemn it and ignore it.” Further, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh also said,“This is nothing new. Taking a word out of context and raising questions about the country's secularism is completely inappropriate. Muslims, Hindus and Christians are all citizens of this country. Dividing people along religious lines is not right...”

The row erupted with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks while extending Diwali greetings on November 7. Kharge told reporters, "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness... On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)