Assam Oil Facility Fire: Death Toll Rises To Four As Another Worker Succumbs

The death toll from a devastating fire explosion at Oil India Limited's Intermediate Tank Farm in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, Assam, rose to four on November 8 after another injured worker succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Friday morning brought tragedy to the Dibrugarh oil facility during routine maintenance operations as medical personnel confirmed the passing of the latest victim. The worker was identified as 45-year-old mechanical helper Sailen Gogoi. Four lives have now been lost in the incident.

Identification of Victims and Impact on Contract Staff

All four of the workers who lost their lives were contract employees engaged by Spectron Engineering Private Limited, a Mumbai-based firm contracted by Oil India Limited (OIL) to carry out operations at the plant. The deceased workers have been identified as Sailen Gogoi, Raju Dutta, Tapas Gogoi, aged 40, and Rupam Gohain, aged 47.

In addition to the four fatalities, three other contract workers remain in critical condition following the blast. Workers Kumud Gogoi, Golap Dutta, and Indra Gogoi suffered severe burn injuries in the fire and explosion. They continue to undergo intensive treatment at a specialized facility.

Action Against Site Officials

Following the latest casualty, PSU management took administrative action by suspending four site personnel, including three officers, for alleged dereliction of official duties in connection with the incident. Scrutiny has mounted regarding workplace safety protocols and operational oversight at the facility involved, which is the Intermediate Tank Farm in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Sequence of Maintenance Operations

The fatal event occurred on November 6 at 9:05 AM, when an explosion ripped through the industrial unit. The blast occurred in the Indirect Bath Heater area of the Intermediate Tank Farm facility, which had been isolated for scheduled maintenance since November 4.

Despite the unit being offline for maintenance prior to the blast, the resulting fire caused substantial destruction. Technical teams are currently assessing the structural damages caused by the fire across the affected infrastructure.

Ex-Gratia and Probe Directives

Oil India Limited announced an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased worker. The PSU has also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for each injured worker to assist with their treatment and recovery.

To establish accountability and prevent future occurrences, a high-level internal inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the root cause of the explosion and suggest comprehensive safety overhauls for the company's operations.

Government Oversight and Leadership Response

Government leaders are closely following the developments and emergency response in the state. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are monitoring emergency response measures and remain in direct contact with Oil India Limited Chairman and Managing Director Ranjit Rath to oversee medical management and formal proceedings.