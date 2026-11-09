'We Should Be Ready': Kotak Backs India's Readiness For NZ Tests After Challenging ODI Conditions

MENAFN - IANS) Hamilton, Nov 9 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak believes the challenging conditions encountered during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand have offered valuable preparation for the upcoming two-Test assignment, with the visitors getting an early understanding of the movement and bounce they could encounter in red-ball cricket.

Speaking ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton on Tuesday, Kotak highlighted how the conditions in the first two matches, combined with the India A team's ongoing red-ball fixtures and a scheduled training camp have helped India's Test-bound players prepare for the longer format.

Although the coaching staff are not looking to alter their approach during the white-ball series, Kotak felt the nature of the pitches had provided useful insights into what could await India when the Test series begins on November 19.

"No one will make Test adjustments during a white-ball (series), but at the same time, the way the wickets were in both ODIs, there was swing, and after five-six overs, when the swing stopped, there was seam movement too, and you could say a little bit of awkward bounce too,” Kotak said ahead of the third ODI.“In hindsight, it's a good thing, because we might get the same things in the Test matches, only the ball will be red.

"You will still have a one-day intent and mindset in one-day (matches), but the wickets here, with thicker grass, 12-14mm grass, the conditions - you get an idea even in the one-dayers. You may not get wickets that are as green as you get in Test matches (in New Zealand), but it's quite good conditions to play in, and it's challenging to have 140-type matches. It's not like they are 300-type matches. It's a good thing, I think."

Kotak also pointed to India's parallel preparations in the longer format as an important factor. The three four-day matches involving India A have provided competitive exposure to several players in the Test setup, while those transitioning from the ODI squad are scheduled to attend a camp at Mount Maunganui from November 11.

"Plus the three India A matches also, our red-ball players are playing (in them), so that is also a big advantage for batters and at the same time for bowlers also. They would also know where to bowl, what lengths, what help you are getting with what kind of releases. So I think, all in all, the preparation has been very good, and on top of that, the Test players (who will be released from the ODI squad) are going for a camp on the 11th (in Mount Maunganui), so we will get five-six sessions there too. So fingers crossed, we should be ready for the Test series as well."

Beyond the red-ball preparations, the batting coach also addressed the challenge of helping India's younger batters balance their natural attacking instincts with the demands of difficult match situations. India's lower-order collapse in the second ODI, particularly with rain threatening to interrupt proceedings, offered an example of the decisions emerging players must learn to navigate.

Kotak specifically discussed Naman's approach, emphasising that the coaching staff did not want to undermine the aggressive style that had earned him an opportunity in the national side. Instead, the focus was on developing his ability to assess match situations without losing his natural game.

“In the last game, after we lost five wickets, we got an idea that there could be rain, and Naman was batting,” Kotak said.“The tricky thing is, these people play such good aggressive cricket, and we keep speaking about positive intent. If someone says Naman shouldn't have played that shot – even I may not have wanted him to play that shot, for example - but the thin line is, at the same time, the cricket Naman plays, his style, and the ability that he has, that's why he's here. If he starts playing defensively, you'll say there are lots of players like that in India.

“The challenge is, without touching their way of playing, without building pressure on them, how can they control their mind, what shot can I play at this time, and what should I not - that is the challenge. In these conditions, when rain is around, when wickets are like this, it's a great learning for us (coaches) and also for players."

The batting coach acknowledged that adapting to such circumstances would take experience, particularly for players who are still establishing themselves at the international level. He also stressed that the ability to recognise when a team needs stability rather than quick runs is an important aspect of developing their game.

“Because when the team needs you to stay there for two-three overs, where runs actually don't matter, (you might need to temper your approach), but eventually I also sometimes feel they have only played a few matches, and they will learn. They are very fortunate to play in these conditions.

“Same with Anshul - he could easily have played (out) six balls, and KL (Rahul) was playing with him, so they didn't have that much (need to play big shots). So without changing their way of playing, how can they modify their batting where they adapt to the conditions and situation and what the team's requirement is, and just try and do their best - that's all they can do. For me it is great, because they will definitely learn, because they are discussing (these things).”

With India already holding a 2-0 advantage in the ODI series, the remaining matches also offer the team an opportunity to fine-tune its combinations before attention shifts entirely to the Test challenge. India will field a slightly different-looking squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs, with the Test players exiting after the Tuesday's game to prepare for the red-ball series.