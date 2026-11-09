Kazakhstan's Energy Mix Expected To Shift Towards Gas Kazenergy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's energy mix is expected to gradually shift towards natural gas, according to the National Energy Report prepared by the Kazakhstan Association of Oil, Gas and Energy Sector Organizations Kazenergy in cooperation with S&P Global.

"Although coal continues to play a central role in Kazakhstan's electricity sector, accounting for around 62% of total electricity generation in 2025, a gradual shift towards gas is expected in the country's energy mix," the report says.

This shift is driven by the need for flexible generation capacity, wider access to natural gas supplies, and environmental policies.

According to S&P Global Energy forecasts cited in the report, natural gas could account for around 40% of the fuel used in power generation by 2035, with the possibility of overtaking coal in this regard by 2050.

The report also highlights Kazakhstan's progress in renewable energy development.

"Kazakhstan has made significant progress in developing renewable energy. The target of increasing the share of renewables in total electricity generation to 6%, initially set for 2025, was achieved two years ahead of schedule. In 2025, this share rose to 7%," the report says.

The country's next, more ambitious target is to increase the share of renewables in electricity generation to 15% by 2030.

However, the report notes that the rapid expansion of renewable energy is putting additional pressure on aging power infrastructure, highlighting the need for new flexible generation capacity and substantial grid modernization to integrate intermittent energy sources successfully.