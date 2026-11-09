From Dubai To The World: SOUEAST Redefines Lifestyle Travel Through“Inspirational Weekend”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As urban lifestyles become increasingly diverse, expectations for weekend experiences are also evolving. Recently, SOUEAST has partnered with Time Out, a globally renowned lifestyle media brand, to launch the“Inspirational Weekend” integrated marketing campaign in Dubai. By exploring a variety of lifestyle scenarios, the campaign brings SOUEAST's brand philosophy“EASE YOUR LIFE” to life through immersive, real-world experiences.









Drawing on Time Out's deep insights into local lifestyles and urban culture, the two brands uncovered Dubai's diverse weekend experiences across gastronomy, sports, art, and leisure travel. The "Inspirational Weekend" campaign blends these into a seamless travel experience, bringing SOUEAST's "Travel Companion" positioning to life.

As the official vehicle for the campaign, the SOUEAST S08 DM delivers an enjoyable and comfortable experience through its thoughtful design and comfort-focused features. Its flexible and spacious interior offers generous room for passengers and luggage, making it well-suited to trips with family and friends. All seats are electrically adjustable, with the front ones offering heating, ventilation, 10-point massage and memory functions to elevate comfort on long journeys. Additional features, including a 6.4L refrigerator, intelligent voice control, and a tilting smart screen, further simplify refreshments and in-car operations, transforming every outing into a seamless and relaxing experience.

The“Inspirational Weekend” campaign represents SOUEAST's exploration of urban lifestyles while generating valuable practical insights for building a long-term branded content IP. Until now, SOUEAST is present in 52 countries and regions with more than 300 sales networks across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Moving forward, SOUEAST will continue to enrich the content and experiential scenarios of“Inspirational Weekend” by drawing on local cultures and lifestyles across different markets, gradually expanding the initiative worldwide. Through diverse lifestyle content, the brand aims to deepen its emotional connection with global users and further reinforce its positioning as a“Travel Companion” across more real-life scenarios.

For more information about SOUEAST, please visit:

Brand website:

Facebook: Soueast Global

Instagram: soueastglobal

TikTok: soueastglobal

Contact: Bo Peng

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at