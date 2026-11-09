Helping AI Recommend Quality Brands Accurately: Second GEO Conference Opens In Shenzhen On November 21

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more users bypass search results pages and turn directly to AI assistants such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Doubao and Kimi for answers, brands face a new challenge in customer acquisition and brand building: ensuring that AI can cite, understand and recommend them.









According to the organizing committee, the Second GEO Conference will take place on November 21 and 22, 2026, in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, China.

Under the theme "Helping AI Recommend Quality Brands Accurately," the conference will bring together more than 30 speakers from mainstream media, AI platforms, GEO service providers, brands, international growth teams and the AI agent community. The program features more than 20 substantive presentations, two panel discussions and two hands-on workshops, covering generative engine optimization (GEO) strategy, trusted information sources, data monitoring, content assets, international growth and AI agent implementation.









AI Is Changing Discovery as GEO Practice Matures

GEO, or generative engine optimization, is a set of methods designed to help AI systems accurately cite and recommend brand information when answering users' questions. It shares some underlying principles with traditional search engine optimization (SEO), while shifting the focus of optimization from search rankings to AI citations and recommendations.

Industry practitioners note that the few recommendations in an AI answer often become a user's entire shortlist. A brand's absence from those answers means losing its place at a new point of decision-making. Incorrect or outdated information cited by AI can have an even greater impact on a brand.

As the focus shifts from rankings to citations, AI systems place greater weight on the credibility of information, the clarity of its structure and corroboration across multiple sources.

"Over the past year, GEO has moved from concept to practice. The focus of competition is shifting from being seen in the search era to being understood, cited and recommended in the generative AI era," said conference co-initiators Jingang Yao and Xiangyang Qiao.

"The aim of the second conference is to help GEO develop from scattered experiments into a more systematic and professional field with greater industry consensus," they said.

The inaugural GEO Conference was held in Beijing and sold out.

Over the following year, the organizing committee collected and reviewed hundreds of pieces of attendee feedback. The second conference expands the event's duration, speaker lineup, depth of content and industry coverage. The first conference focused on explaining what GEO is; this edition examines how to implement it and achieve better results.

Speakers from Across the GEO Industry

The speaker lineup spans the GEO industry, combining mainstream media, technology platforms and practitioners with direct implementation experience.

Mainstream and Financial Media

Qiang Ren, deputy general manager of Jingbao Mobile at Beijing Daily Group and head of Beijing Daily's Zhiyuan GEO, will present "The Value of Mainstream Media Content and Credible Communication in the Age of AI Answers," drawing on media organizations' GEO work to explain how trusted content is produced and used. Qi Yue, chief product officer of Meijing Technology and an experienced financial journalist, will speak on "When GEO Becomes Trust Infrastructure: How Brands Can Communicate Like Professional Media" and moderate the GEO panel. Tianjiao Zhong, founder of 41 Finance & Winseed, will present "From Competing for Traffic to Competing for Answers: Rebuilding Brand Marketing Infrastructure in the AI Era."









Enterprise GEO Strategy and Organizational Implementation

Conference co-initiator Jingang Yao, founder of GEOflow and liekan.com, will present "From Search to Answers: Enterprise GEO Growth Strategy and Implementation." Zheng Chen, CEO of Oubo Dongfang, will discuss how to translate GEO strategy into organizational execution from a business growth perspective. Shuxun Liu, co-founder of Zhitui Shidai, will examine GEO content development and growth practices for brands. Jun Gao, founder and CEO of Meijiexia, will introduce a comprehensive GEO brand marketing operating system that extends optimization into governance. Da You, founder of Dayoukewei and author of The Dividend Mindset, will discuss how small and medium-sized enterprises can develop GEO from an initial use case into a complete growth process.

Data Monitoring and Methodology

Badao Liu, a partner at AIDSO Aisou AI, will share practical methods for driving GEO with a strong data foundation. Hao Lu, founder of Dageno AI, will explain how data can support a rigorous approach to GEO. Mr. Aiqi, founder of Aiqi Online, will introduce a method for planning GEO query sets across user scenarios in the AI era. Shicheng Yao, CEO of Simaite, will discuss how business intelligence and enterprise data can inform GEO decisions. Canghe, a Microsoft MVP and director of the Qianpai GEO Research Institute, will share experience delivering GEO services. Hongli Leng, founder of Baoguanglv GEO, will explain how networks of video accounts can build source coverage for AI question-and-answer platforms such as Doubao.

International Growth and Global Perspectives

AJ, initiator of WaytoAGI, will share WaytoGrowth strategies for international marketing growth. Gefei, an international SEO specialist and organizer of the "Friends of Gefei" community, will explain how to attract both SEO and GEO traffic. Tao Peng, founder and CEO of HiAPI, will discuss international growth strategies for AI products. AI content creator Berryxia will examine the full process of monetizing AI content on X.

AI Native Organizations and Agent Applications

Shaoqing Tan, founder and CEO of Floatboat, will present "How to Build Your Own Super Agent." Qiming Zhang, co-founder of botlearn, will deliver "An AI Native Development Guide: How to Build an AI Native Team." Chao Peng, chief AI expert at ClawTime and a core developer of Huoshan, and Yi Yu, who runs HowOneAI, will join the AI agent panel alongside other speakers.

Other speakers include Yubo, founder and CEO of YouMind; Pan Yang, founder of Bilink; Lanshu, an AI content creator and technology expert at a major technology company; and Xiangyang Qiao, a well-known independent AI media creator. Their sessions will explore growth for content creation products, new opportunities in AI trends, enterprise growth through client delivery and the distribution of AI content. Fuwei, founder of SEOWHY and a search marketing specialist, will attend as a special guest.

A Two Day Program Combining Talks and Hands On Practice

The conference expands from one day to two, with a program designed to help attendees apply what they learn in their own businesses.

November 21 Day One

The first day centers on presentations and the GEO panel, covering enterprise GEO strategy, credible communication by mainstream media, data foundations, AI native teams, query planning across user scenarios and brand marketing governance.

The afternoon GEO panel will be moderated by Qi Yue. Panelists include experienced AI marketing specialist Tui Lyu; Yingying Zhang, founder of Chengzhang Zuimei and HOCOMO LIMITED; and Meiqi An, founder of Da'an Shidai. They will discuss enterprise implementation, trusted information sources and growth evaluation.

The evening program includes open sharing by conference members and an additional health and pharmaceutical forum featuring Hai Ning, co-founder and executive chair of the Asia-Pacific Health Association, and Zheng Chen, CEO of Oubo Dongfang.

November 22 Day Two

The morning sessions will focus on building Doubao source coverage through networks of video accounts, international growth for AI products, the rebuilding of marketing infrastructure, data-driven GEO and growth for content products.

The afternoon features an AI agent panel and two 60-minute hands-on workshops. In "Aisou AI + GEO in Practice," Badao Liu will guide attendees through building question sets, collecting AI answers and citation evidence, and producing a brand diagnostic sheet and a list of optimization tasks. In "Floatboat + GEO in Practice," Shaoqing Tan and his partners will help attendees build reusable GEO agent workflows using brand materials and diagnostic data.

The two workshops are designed to build on each other. Attendees can bring their own brand materials and complete the exercises on site.

Six Highlights Focused on Effective GEO Implementation

1. An expanded program combining talks and practical work. The event grows from one day to two, with two consecutive hands-on workshops on the second afternoon, guided on site by speakers and teaching assistants.

2. A larger lineup with more implementation experience. The speaker roster expands significantly from the inaugural conference, adding perspectives from mainstream and financial media, the large language model community, international growth practitioners and AI agent founders.

3. The launch of the GEO Industry White Paper 2026. The conference will publish an annual white paper in collaboration with multiple organizations. It will cover industry data, performance benchmarks and service standards, providing reference points for GEO practice.

4. Case reviews using real accounts and data. Several leading companies will examine their GEO investments and returns, including budgets, staffing, content volume and changes in citation rates over time.

5. A dedicated focus on international GEO. Sessions will examine how overseas AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity cite information. Case studies from brands expanding internationally will help companies improve their visibility in global AI search.

6. Mainstream media involvement in building trusted sources. Organizations including Beijing Daily Group's Zhiyuan GEO, Henan Daily Group and Meijing Technology will discuss how brands can achieve credible representation in AI answers through verifiable and traceable news sources.

Support from Media Companies and Communities

The conference is supported by a range of media organizations, businesses and communities, including Beijing Daily Group, Henan Daily Group, 41 Finance & Winseed, Floatboat, Aisou AI, Aiqi GEO, HiAPI, Liekan Technology (liekan.com) and UP TO HER.

Participating organizations also include Beijing Daily Group's Zhiyuan GEO, Meijing Technology, Aisou AI (AIDSO), Oubo Dongfang, Zhitui Shidai, Simaite Software, YouMind, Bilink, WaytoAGI, Meijiexia, ClawTime, SEOWHY, GOGOCHART, Liekan Technology and GEOflow.

Nearly 20 AI media outlets and independent media partners will help promote the conference, including Yizhi Yanhua AI Community, Jiamu Weilaipai, Ai Folks, Kaixin AI Tools, Qianlihui, Chuhaiqu Incubator, Berryxia.AI, GAIDN, Daishudi, Xiaoshan Academy, Guizang, Saibo Chanxin, Ju AI and TATALAB.

Attendance Information



Dates: Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, 2026

Location: Bao'an District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The hotel venue will be provided after registration.

Registration: Conference website hui.ailingdaoli.com Attendee benefits: Admission for both days, a place in the day-two hands-on workshops, the GEO Industry White Paper 2026, speaker materials and conference recordings, among other benefits.

The speaker lineup and agenda are still being updated. Final arrangements will follow the organizing committee's latest announcements.

Speaker Agenda for the Second GEO Conference

November 21 Day One

Morning Presentations