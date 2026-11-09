Kinemaster For Android: 'Made For Desktop' Video Editing Ready To Inspire A Desktop Renaissance

KineMaster works across every Android device you use for editing.

KineMaster delivers responsive, windowed video editing to a new generation of Android devices following its Tier 1 Android Everywhere Program Certification.

KineMaster Corporation (KOSDAQ:139670)

SEOUL, GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Android's large-screen devices far surpassed their app ecosystem years ago. Hardware manufacturers build extremely capable desktop-style environments, but third-party apps treat those devices like second-class citizens. Most mobile creative apps offer an interface limited to full-screen canvases or just leave their apps letterboxed with phone layouts.It's time to change that. KineMaster Corporation announced the deployment of true freeform, windowed desktop app support across Android, ChromeOS, and Chromebook devices to close the gap between the mobile experience and professional multi-tasking workflows.This update comes quickly after KineMaster received official Tier 1 Android Everywhere Program (AEP) Certification in September, Google's highest UI benchmark recognizing apps that deliver differentiated, adaptive experiences across large-screen, foldable, and desktop form factors. KineMaster is proud to be one of the first apps to receive the“Made for Desktop” badge on Google Play.“Video editors don't work in a vacuum,” said Frankie Song, CEO of KineMaster Corporation.“They need a timeline running side-by-side with a script draft, an active file manager, and client communication apps. KineMaster has optimized for this workflow, bringing its expertise with mobile ease-of-use to a desktop environment.”--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Made for Desktop: Feature OverviewKineMaster re-designed its mobile interface to give superior windowed functionality as a native desktop app. When resized, docked, or snapped alongside other applications, KineMaster dynamically reorganizes. Desktop Mode is automatically activated when installed on a compatible device, with no separate app required.. Flexible window size: Click and drag the window edges to resize KineMaster.. Drag and drop: Interoperability with other apps, like Gallery, gives drag-and-drop the capability to quickly build up and fill the timeline easily from media apps.. Hotkeys: Quick access to frequently used editing tools via keyboard shortcuts for fast editing turnarounds.. Responsive: A narrow window automatically switches to KineMaster's mobile interface instead of cropping functionality.. Continue On: For Android 17+, transfer video projects seamlessly from an Android phone to tablet or Chromebook, with more features planned for future updates.. DeX, too: KineMaster's Made for Desktop UI extends to other desktop-like environments, like Samsung's DeX. With Samsung DeX now easily accessible on the latest Galaxy Tab S12, KineMaster's desktop experience is just a tap away.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------AvailabilityThe new windowed desktop experience is available immediately in the latest version of KineMaster on the Google Play Store, ready for modern Android tablets, Googlebooks, Samsung DeX setups, and Chromebooks. Some features require Android 17 or One UI 9 or newer.About KineMaster CorporationFounded in 2002, KineMaster Corporation is a premier multimedia software development company. Its flagship application, KineMaster, has surpassed 750 million cumulative downloads globally, making it one of the top three most-downloaded mobile video editing applications in the world.###

Bruce Grant

KineMaster Corporation

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KineMaster for Android: 'Made for Desktop' Video Editing Ready to Inspire a Desktop Renaissance News Provided By KineMaster Corporation November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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