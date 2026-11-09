Top Team In Las Vegas Scofield Group Passes $173 Million In 2026 Sales With A Third Of The Agents

Scofield Group, a Top Team in Las Vegas, closed 447 transactions worth $173 million from January 1 to November 9, 2026, with a third of the agents.

Las Vegas sales are tracking near the lowest level since 2007 (Source: Las Vegas REALTORS®), while Scofield Group is on pace to top its 2025 total.

Every day from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, Broker of Record Aaron Lopez leads Power Hour, where pre-approval conversion rose from about 10% to over 35%.

Zillow Home Loans offers eligible FHA buyers up to 3.5% down payment assistance at 0% interest, forgiven after five years. Eligibility required.

Scofield Group asks agents to apply and make the cut: RealTrends-level production, splits up to 90% and no monthly fees.

The Top Las Vegas Brokerage and Top Zillow Team closed 447 sales in a slow 2026 market with a third of the agents, averaging 1.5 per agent a month.

- Kirby ScofieldLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scofield Group is an independent real estate brokerage: a Top Team in Las Vegas, a Top Las Vegas Brokerage and a Top Zillow Team in the Zillow Preferred program. It closed 447 transactions worth $173.0 million from January 1 through November 9, 2026, according to company closing records. That puts the brokerage on pace to match or pass its 2025 total of nearly 500 closed transactions with about one third of the agents. It equals roughly 15 closed transactions per current agent so far this year, an average of 1.5 a month.The results come in a hard year for Southern Nevada real estate. Las Vegas REALTORSreported that the local sales pace through September 2026 was similar to 2025, which posted the lowest annual sales total since 2007. Single-family home sales in September were down 7.4% from a year earlier, and housing supply rose to five months from about four. (Source: Las Vegas REALTORS"When I looked at the market in the first quarter, I believed Zillow Preferred would cover the whole market by the end of the year," said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. "So I asked one question: is every agent on our team someone a client should be able to call a preferred agent? We made hard cuts. It cost us millions in production early in the year. But we had faith in the new standard: minimum production, real commitment and continuous training. Going into 2027 we're confident in who we have, we're proud of their work, and the results are showing."Key facts- 447 closed transactions and $173.0 million in sales volume, January 1 to November 9, 2026 (company closing records)- About 15 closed transactions per current agent this year, an average of 1.5 a month- On pace to match or exceed 2025's nearly 500 closed transactions, with about one third of the agents- 7 agents have already passed the RealTrends city-ranking threshold of 15 sides or $6 million this year, and 4 have passed the state and national threshold of 25 sides or $10 million (company production records)- Pre-approval conversion on Power Hour calls rose from about 10% of calls to more than 35% after Zillow Home Loans launched down payment assistance (company call data)- Self-generated split of up to 90% on the company's database of about 45,000 TCPA-compliant Zillow leads, each with signed privacy and contact consent- No monthly fees for agents- Independent Las Vegas brokerage, led by Kirby Scofield since 2010; Nevada broker license B.1001112A standard, not a headcountEvery Scofield Group agent is held to a clear standard:- RealTrends-ranked production, the level every agent is coached toward;- commitment to clients and the team;- continuous training.Each agent gets a regular Agent Review in SG Hub, the brokerage's in-house platform. The review is built on the agent's own numbers: closings, net income, lead sources and conversion. It also covers the actions behind them: calls, follow-up, appointments, pre-approvals and CRM updates. Leadership coaches from the same review, so every conversation starts from facts and the next step is specific.The brokerage no longer asks agents to "join." It asks them to apply and see if they make the cut."Who wants to work in real estate and be average?" Scofield said. "We're here to support agents and create top producers. RealTrends-ranked production is the standard we hold our team to. Seven of our agents have already passed the RealTrends city threshold this year, 15 sides or $6 million, and four have passed the state and national threshold of 25 sides or $10 million. Going into 2027 our focus is making our agents better and helping them earn more. That's what will attract the caliber of agent we require now."Partners, not headcount: raised splits on a 45,000-lead Zillow databaseMany brokerages are adding agents to grow revenue share and monthly fees. Scofield Group charges its agents no monthly fees. Its biggest split increase this year sits on top of its database: about 45,000 TCPA-compliant Zillow buyer and seller leads. Every one signed Zillow's privacy and contact consent, and each has two-way confirmed contact. Many were first assigned to agents who are no longer with the team.Scofield Group now pays its agents a self-generated split of up to 90% on those leads. Each client gets worked by an agent who meets the standard, and the agent who does the work earns like a partner."Our agents are partners in Scofield Group, not a headcount number," Scofield said. "Those clients deserve the right agent, and the right agent deserves to be paid for doing the work."Power Hour: one hour, every day, with the broker in the roomEvery day from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, Aaron Lopez, Broker of Record and Director of Agent Growth, runs Power Hour in the Scofield Group bullpen. Agents call the database together, set appointments and connect buyers with Zillow Home Loans for pre-approval, with Lopez on the floor coaching in real time.Power Hour picked up sharply after Zillow Home Loans announced FHA down payment assistance on October 28, 2026. According to Zillow, eligible buyers can get:- up to 3.5% of the purchase price or appraised value, whichever is lower, which covers the full FHA minimum down payment;- the help as a second loan with no interest and no monthly payment;- forgiveness after five years of on-time mortgage payments and owner occupancy;- no income cap and no first-time-buyer requirement.Eligibility requires an FHA loan with Zillow Home Loans on a primary residence and a minimum 640 credit score. The second loan is due in full if the buyer sells, moves out or refinances before year five. Nevada is an eligible state. Terms and eligibility are set by Zillow Home Loans and can change. Scofield Group is a real estate brokerage, not a lender."Buyers have an incredible opportunity right now," Scofield said. "It's a buyers' market. Add this program and negotiated seller concessions, and some eligible buyers can get into a home with little or nothing out of pocket. Since the program launched, our pre-approval conversion on calls has gone from about 10% to over 35%."SG Hub: the system behind the standardIn 2026 Scofield Group built SG Hub, an operating platform every agent uses every day:- Agent Review: each agent's numbers and actions in one place, so coaching is specific and fair.- Pricing: a branded comparative market analysis from closed MLS sales, built in minutes.- Offer Check: reviews a buyer's offer against the brokerage's offer rules before it is sent. AI does the reading; the agent makes every decision.- Fast response: new online inquiries are tracked to first contact, and a manager steps in if one is still waiting.- Daily pipeline list: each agent gets a short list of exactly what to update in the CRM.- Commission accounting: a commission check is recorded in the books, matched to the bank when it clears, and updated on the transaction tracker without re-keying."The system does the checking, the matching and the paperwork, so agents spend that time with clients," Scofield said. "Accountability isn't pressure. It's how we show up for our agents. The standard at Scofield Group is set, and morale is high. We're building confident producers who can call this a career and build on it as their success moves

Kirby Scofield

Scofield Group

+1 702-219-4615

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Top Team in Las Vegas Scofield Group Passes $173 Million in 2026 Sales With a Third of the Agents News Provided By Scofield Group November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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