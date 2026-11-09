RAMEN TECH 2026 Hosts 136 Co-Created Events With 165 Partners Across Fukuoka In Five Days

RAMEN TECH 2026, held across Fukuoka City from October 7 to 11, 2026

Key data from RAMEN TECH 2026

Participants connecting at RAMEN TECH 2026

RAMEN TECH 2027 is scheduled for the second week of October 2027 in Fukuoka, Japan

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RAMEN TECH 2026, a five-day international startup week for globally active startups, VCs, research institutions such as universities, engineers, creators and artists, was held from October 7 (Wed) to 11 (Sun), 2026, across Fukuoka City, centered on the Tenjin and Daimyo areas.In its third year, 165 companies and organizations, including startups, corporates, universities, local and overseas communities, global companies, the public sector, coworking spaces and ramen shops, took part as partners, and 136 Link Events were held across the city. Participants from Japan and 60 other countries and regions recorded approximately 15,000 attendances, and business matches exceeded 3,000. RAMEN TECH 2027 is scheduled to be held in Fukuoka in the second week of October 2027. (For reference, the 2025 edition hosted more than 70 events with over 12,000 attendees.)What Is RAMEN TECH?Since declaring itself a Startup City in 2012, Fukuoka City has been building a startup ecosystem together with startups, investors, large companies, universities, research institutions and the public sector. RAMEN TECH is held to bring startups, investors and corporates from Japan and abroad together in Fukuoka and to create opportunities for business matching and collaboration.RAMEN TECH is not a single event but a collection of Link Events, each hosted by companies, universities, communities, the public sector and other organizations. The 2026 edition was held under the concept "SLURP UP THE FUTURE."RAMEN TECH 2026 Overview- Dates: October 7 (Wed) – 11 (Sun), 2026- Area: Across Fukuoka City, including the Tenjin, Daimyo and Hakata areas- Organizer: RAMEN TECH 2026 Secretariat (Fukuoka City, Zero-Ten Co., Ltd., Zero-Ten Park Co., Ltd., Yugyo Inc.)- Website:RAMEN TECH 2026 ResultsRAMEN TECH aims to create a place where players from Japan and abroad meet and where business and collaboration begin. In line with this aim, the results of the five days are reported in figures from three perspectives: business matching, co-creation with partners, and connections with the local community.(1) Business matching: more than 3,000 matches between participantsAfter free registration on EntryTickets, the official registration platform, participants could search for other participants and contact them directly by message or meeting request. Business matches, combining matches on the platform (conversations started and meetings accepted) with matches reported in a survey of stakeholders, exceeded 3,000. Across the city, matching spaces were set up with coworking spaces and cafes, and speed-dating sessions gave entrepreneurs and investors a valuable opportunity to hold many in-depth business conversations.(2) Co-creation with partners: 136 Link Events with 165 companies and organizationsLink Events are events hosted by companies, universities, communities, the public sector, overseas organizations and others as part of RAMEN TECH during the week. In 2026, 136 Link Events, nearly double the 70+ of the previous year, took place at venues from Tenjin to Hakata. Programs ranged from pitch events and conferences to workshops, a student hackathon, an international symposium and a public radio recording. A total of 165 companies and organizations took part as partners by planning and hosting events, providing venues, welcoming participants and spreading the word in Japan and abroad. Participants came from Japan and 60 other countries and regions.(3) Local connections: 33 ramen partners and 12 coworking partnersParticipants received exclusive offers at 33 ramen partners, including street-front shops in Tenjin and Hakata and Canal City Hakata Ramen Stadium. They could also use 12 coworking partner facilities across the city as work bases during the week. Beyond the event venues, local shops and facilities welcomed participants.RAMEN TECH 2026 Digest Movie (30-Second Version) Now AvailableA digest movie capturing the Link Events held across Fukuoka and the participants during the five-day event has been released in a 30-second version.RAMEN TECH 2026 Digest Movie (30-second version):Looking AheadRAMEN TECH 2027 is scheduled to be held in Fukuoka in the second week of October 2027. Updates will be announced on the official website ( ) as they become available.

Ryoya Sonoda

RAMEN TECH 2026 Secretariat

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

RAMEN TECH 2026 Digest Movie (30-Second Version)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RAMEN TECH 2026 Hosts 136 Co-created Events with 165 Partners Across Fukuoka in Five Days News Provided By yugyo Inc. November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.