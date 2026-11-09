Wellturn Launches The F620 Indoor & Outdoor Pet Fence, Exploring More Flexible Approaches To Everyday Pet Management

Indoor & Outdoor Pet Barrier System

One System, More Pets

Simple Setup, Less Hassle

For many households, the challenge is not that the entire home is unsuitable for pets, but that certain areas need protection.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As pets become an increasingly integral part of family life, pet owners need to consider more than just their pets' food and companionship. They must also think about how to help pets move safely within shared living spaces. This is particularly relevant in households with both cats and dogs, multi-pet homes, and environments where pets move between indoor and outdoor areas. Defining appropriate activity zones and reducing unwanted disruptions are becoming practical considerations in everyday pet management.

For many households, the challenge is not that the entire home is unsuitable for pets, but that certain areas need protection. Kitchen countertops and dining tables need to remain clean, sofas and beds may need protection from scratching and chewing, and children's play areas may require separation. In multi-pet households, different animals may also need their own spaces. Traditional physical barriers can provide separation, but fixed structures are not always convenient around furniture, doorways, or open-plan spaces.

These needs have brought electronic pet fences and space-management devices into focus as potential solutions. Rather than physically blocking pets with barriers, these devices establish designated zones and trigger alerts or corrective responses when a pet wearing a receiver approaches or enters a restricted area. This offers households an alternative approach to managing shared living spaces.

● From Whole-Home Management to Targeted Protection: Evolving Needs in Indoor Pet Care

Pet management needs vary significantly from one household setting to another. Kitchens, dining tables, furniture, doorways, and stairways may seem like ordinary parts of a home, but each presents different management challenges. Some areas need protection from pets stealing food or rummaging through trash, others require protection against furniture damage, while some call for separation between pets.

Everyday pet management does not necessarily require restricting access to the entire living space. Instead, it involves defining suitable activity zones according to specific needs. For household pets such as cats and small to medium-sized dogs, devices that help manage selected areas can make it easier to balance pets' freedom of movement with the needs of family life.

Wellturn 's F620 indoor and outdoor wireless pet fence is designed around these needs. It can be used to protect designated indoor areas as well as outdoor spaces such as gardens and patios, allowing pet owners to choose settings that suit their surroundings.

● Precise Indoor Control and Flexible Outdoor Coverage

Indoor spaces are generally more compact, with management needs often concentrated around furniture, dining tables, or specific rooms. If a fence covers too large an area, it may unnecessarily interfere with a pet's normal daily activities. Indoor management therefore calls for more precise range control.

The F620 offers three levels of fine adjustment for indoor use, with a fence radius of approximately 2.3 to 5 feet. This makes it suitable for situations requiring small protected zones. Pet owners can adjust the settings according to the location and their pets' activity patterns, helping manage areas around kitchens, furniture, or spaces pets should not enter.

Outdoor environments may present different requirements. Gardens, patios, and areas around plants often need a larger coverage range. The F620's outdoor fence radius is adjustable from 2 to 66 feet, offering greater flexibility for outdoor areas of different sizes.

This difference between indoor and outdoor settings reflects a practical aspect of pet management: effective space protection is not simply about making a fence larger or smaller, but about matching the managed area to the needs of a particular setting.

● Multi-Pet Households Need More Than Boundaries

Managing space can become more complicated when several pets live in the same household. Pets may have different feeding, resting, and activity habits, while a newly introduced pet may need time to adapt to its surroundings. Areas such as litter boxes, food bowls, and fish tanks may also need to be kept out of reach of other pets.

The F620 supports A/B channel settings for managing different devices, with the option to add transmitters or receivers as needed. This provides room to expand the setup for multi-zone and multi-pet management. For households that need to separate pets' activity areas, this configuration offers a way to organize different zones according to their circumstances.

Of course, an electronic fence cannot replace everyday supervision or observation of pet behavior. Particularly in multi-pet households, settings should be adjusted according to each animal's size, temperament, and response to the system, helping establish consistent behavior over time.

Availability

The F620 will be available on the official Wellturn website:

For more product details, user guides, and the latest launch updates, please visit the official website.

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Wellturn designs and produces smart pet lifestyle products-ranging from training systems to electronic pet fences. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Wellturn supports customizable OEM Programs and delivers practical, reliable solutions for pet owners around the world.

YUAN XIAI

Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd

+86 137 6045 2968

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Wellturn Launches the F620 Indoor & Outdoor Pet Fence, Exploring More Flexible Approaches to Everyday Pet Management News Provided By Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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