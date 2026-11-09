CHONGQING, CHONGQING, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JD Machinery is a China Leading Metal forging forming Company that combines hydraulic press manufacturing, forming-process development, production-line integration, and technical services for industrial manufacturers. Operating as Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd., the company works across metal and composite forming, with equipment and technologies serving automotive, household appliance, aerospace, rail transit, shipbuilding, energy, and other industrial applications. Its integrated approach is central to the title: rather than supplying only an individual press, JD Machinery brings together machinery, tooling-related capabilities, process technologies, and support to address connected production requirements.An Integrated Approach to Metal FormingMetal forming projects involve more than selecting a machine with a suitable nominal capacity. Material properties, component geometry, forming sequence, tooling, cycle requirements, and downstream handling all affect the production result. A press must therefore be considered in relation to the process and the wider manufacturing line.JD Machinery's business covers research and development, production, sales, and service for hydraulic presses and forming technologies. Its company profile also identifies lightweight forming technology, lightweight parts, hot and cold stamping dies, and metal castings within its wider manufacturing scope. This combination provides a basis for coordinating equipment and process considerations during project planning.JD Machinery reports the ability to design and manufacture more than 30 series and over 500 types of hydraulic presses, as well as complete automatic integrated production lines. Its stated press capacity range extends from 50 to 10,000 tons, supporting equipment selection for different workpiece sizes, forming forces, and production methods.Hydraulic Presses for Forging, Stamping, and FormingHydraulic presses are the foundation of JD Machinery's equipment portfolio. The listed products include sheet metal stamping presses, metal forging presses, metal forming presses, deep drawing presses, hot stamping presses, hot forging presses, compression molding presses, heated platen presses, hydroforming presses, die spotting presses, die tryout presses, door hemming presses, composite forming presses, superplastic forming presses, isothermal forging presses, and straightening presses.These machines serve different production stages. Forging presses shape metal under compressive force; stamping presses form sheet materials with matched tooling; deep drawing presses produce hollow components; and straightening presses correct workpiece deformation. Die spotting and die tryout presses support die fitting, checking, and preparation. Equipment selection depends on factors such as force, stroke, table dimensions, operating speed, control requirements, and tooling compatibility.Specialized Technologies and Complete Production LinesIntegrated solutions become particularly important when a component requires several forming stages or a specialized process. JD Machinery presents multistation forging forming, hot stamping, hydroforming, superplastic forming, isothermal forging, and composite compression molding among its core technical solutions.Multistation Forging and ExtrusionMultistation production lines coordinate successive forming operations within one manufacturing system. The company's portfolio includes a multistation extrusion forging production line and cold extrusion forming technology. Depending on part design and process planning, staged forming can help organize deformation steps and reduce the need to transfer workpieces between separate standalone operations. The actual line configuration must be determined by material, geometry, tooling, and production targets.Hot Stamping and HydroformingHot stamping is used for forming heated metal sheet into components with demanding structural requirements, including applications in automotive manufacturing. JD Machinery lists hot stamping hydraulic press production lines and hot stamping forming technology.Hydroforming uses pressurized fluid to shape metal, making it suitable for selected complex components where the required geometry may be difficult to achieve through conventional forming alone. JD Machinery's offering includes an internal high-pressure hydroforming press production line, as well as related hot gas expansion forming technology. These processes give manufacturers alternatives when evaluating component design, forming feasibility, and production sequence.Isothermal Forging and Superplastic FormingSome advanced components require forming conditions that differ from conventional forging or stamping. Isothermal forging and superplastic forming are specialized technologies associated with controlled material deformation and complex shapes. JD Machinery includes both within its forming technology portfolio, extending its scope to demanding applications such as aerospace and other specialized industries. Process suitability depends on the material, component design, and required properties.Extending Integrated Solutions to Lightweight and Composite PartsLightweight manufacturing is an important development in automotive and transportation industries. Reducing component mass while maintaining structural performance can contribute to vehicle efficiency and design flexibility. This has increased interest in both advanced metal forming and composite materials.JD Machinery identifies automotive lightweight forming as a particular area of focus and offers technologies for metal as well as non-metal hydraulic forming. Its composite portfolio includes LFT-D, or long-fiber reinforced thermoplastic direct forming; HP-RTM, or high-pressure resin transfer molding; and compression molding processes for SMC, BMC, GMT, and PCM materials.LFT-D supports direct forming of long-fiber reinforced thermoplastics, while HP-RTM is used for fiber-reinforced resin components. SMC, BMC, GMT, and PCM compression molding provide further options for composite production. Offering these methods alongside metal forming helps manufacturers assess different material and process routes.Engineering Support Across the Equipment LifecycleA production line needs ongoing technical attention after equipment selection. JD Machinery lists customized solutions, remote service, maintenance, technical support, and spare parts among its services. These provisions are relevant to equipment configuration, operating support, maintenance needs, and the continued availability of production systems.The company also identifies research and development as part of its integrated business model. Its history records ISO 9001 certification and CE certification, alongside continued development of hydraulic presses and automotive lightweight forming solutions. These elements provide context for its manufacturing and quality-management framework without replacing the need for project-specific technical evaluation.A Connected Manufacturing Partner for Forming ProjectsAs manufacturing moves toward more automated production, lightweight components, and increasingly specialized materials, buyers must assess forming equipment as part of a complete process. Machine capability, process compatibility, tooling, line integration, and technical support all influence whether a solution fits a particular application.JD Machinery brings these considerations together through its hydraulic press range, forging and stamping equipment, specialized forming technologies, composite molding solutions, and integrated production-line capabilities. This combination explains its positioning as a China Leading Metal forging forming Company and the emphasis on integrated solutions in its manufacturing approach. Further information about its equipment, technologies, and services is available at official website: .

Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Jiangdong Machinery Co., Ltd.

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JD Machinery Showcases Integrated Solutions as a China Leading Metal forging forming Company News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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