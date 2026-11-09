Zhiwai Publishes Guide To Seven Cozy Games In 2026 Ahead Of Petit Planet's December 4 Global Release

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Petit Planet's global release is scheduled for December 4, 2026. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned for 2027.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhiwai has published a guide to seven cozy games to know in 2026, including Petit Planet ahead of its global release on December 4, 2026.Cozy games to know in 2026 include Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Coral Island, Fields of Mistria and Spiritfarer, along with Petit Planet, a cozy galactic life sim from HoYoverse which launches globally on December 4, 2026. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned for 2027.The seven games at a glancePetit Planet: a cozy galactic life sim. Players tend their own small planet, travel the Starsea to discover other worlds, and meet friends at the Galactic Bazaar.Animal Crossing: New Horizons: a life sim in which the player creates and customizes a personal paradise on a deserted island.Coral Island: a farm sim about revitalizing a town and the surrounding coral reefs.Disney Dreamlight Valley: a life-sim adventure about building and customizing a valley alongside Disney and Pixar characters.Fields of Mistria: a farming life sim RPG in which the player restores the town of Mistria after an earthquake, as magic flows through the land.Spiritfarer: a cozy management game about dying, in which the player is Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, and cares for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife.Stardew Valley: an open-ended country-life RPG in which the player inherits their grandfather's old farm and becomes part of the Pelican Town community.Petit Planet: Launches Globally on December 4, 2026Petit Planet is developed and published by HoYoverse. Its core activities are planet building and decorating, farming, fishing, beachcombing, gathering, cooking, befriending Neighbors, exploring the Starsea and playing with friends. It has a cute, charming, and whimsical look.Petit Planet's global release is scheduled for December 4, 2026. It will launch on PC via HoYoPlay and the Epic Games Store, on iOS via the App Store, and on Android via Google Play. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned for 2027.FAQWhat games are similar to Animal Crossing?Games built around a place of your own to customize include Disney Dreamlight Valley, where the player builds and customizes a valley, and Petit Planet, where each player tends and decorates their own small planet.What games are similar to Stardew Valley?Fields of Mistria and Coral Island are farm sims set around a town. Petit Planet also includes farming, set on each player's own small planet.Which cozy games let me customize my own space?In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the player customizes a deserted island. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the player builds and customizes a valley. In Petit Planet, each player's planet is customizable through planet building and decorating.When is Petit Planet's global release, and on which platforms?Petit Planet launches globally on December 4, 2026, on PC via HoYoPlay and the Epic Games Store, on iOS via the App Store, and on Android via Google Play. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned for 2027.About Petit PlanetPetit Planet is a cozy galactic life sim, developed and published by HoYoverse. Players tend their own small planet, travel the Starsea to discover other worlds, and meet friends at the Galactic Bazaar. Core activities include planet building and decorating, farming, fishing, beachcombing, gathering, cooking, befriending Neighbors, exploring the Starsea and playing with friends. Follow the official channels for the latest information:Official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" hoyovers. Official communities: r/PetitPlanet, X @petitplanetgame, YouTube PetitPlanetGame, TikTok @petitplanet, Discord.

Selina Huang

Zhiwai

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Zhiwai Publishes Guide to Seven Cozy Games in 2026 Ahead of Petit Planet's December 4 Global Release News Provided By Aigeo,Inc. November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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