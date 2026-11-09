Love Home Renovations Shares Guide To Cohesive Kitchen And Bathroom Design

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Los Angeles firm explains how connected color, materials and details can unify a home without making every room match

- Love Home RenovationsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love Home Renovations, a boutique general construction, home design and remodeling company based in Los Angeles, is sharing a design guide for homeowners who want renovated kitchens and bathrooms to feel connected to the rest of the home without repeating the same look from room to room.The guidance reflects a growing emphasis on personal style as well as function. The 2026 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study found that 78% of surveyed renovating homeowners changed or planned to change their kitchen's style, while 38% cited deterioration or dysfunction as a reason for remodeling. Love Home Renovations says the strongest projects address both priorities by building a clear design language around the household, the architecture and the way each room is used."Cohesion does not mean copying the same cabinet color, tile and faucet into every space," said Jonathan Galuti, owner of Love Home Renovations. "A home can feel related without every room wearing the same uniform. The goal is to repeat the right cues, then let each room do its own job."In a kitchen, that design language may appear through cabinetry proportions, stone, lighting and hardware selected for cooking, gathering and storage. In a bathroom, the connection might come from a related wood tone, metal finish, trim profile or color temperature, while moisture performance, privacy and maintenance guide the room's distinct material choices.Love Home Renovations recommends identifying a small set of recurring elements before individual selections begin. Those elements can include warm or cool undertones, the character of the wood, the visual weight of fixtures, the degree of contrast and the balance between polished and textured surfaces. Repetition can be subtle: a curved kitchen detail may reappear in a mirror shape, or a stone color may return as a quieter tile accent.Transitions also matter. Flooring changes, doorway views and adjacent hallways influence whether renovated rooms feel intentional within the larger home. In Los Angeles residences that combine original architectural details with newer updates, a coordinated plan can help new work respect the home's character without turning it into a time capsule."Not every finish needs to match, but the decisions should be able to explain themselves," Galuti added. "When materials share a point of view, homeowners have more freedom to bring personality into a room without making the overall home feel visually busy."The company encourages homeowners to prioritize durable fixed elements and use easier-to-change details for trend-forward color or pattern. Cabinetry, counters, plumbing locations and lighting infrastructure typically have a longer life in the home, while paint, decorative hardware, towels and accessories can evolve more easily. This approach gives a remodel room to feel current without tying its long-term value to a single passing trend.This month provides a natural opportunity to review how kitchens and bathrooms relate to the broader home before year-end planning begins. Love Home Renovations offers consultation, 3D design and installation support for kitchen, bathroom and full-home remodeling projects across the Los Angeles area.About Love Home RenovationsLove Home Renovations is a boutique general construction, home design and remodeling company based in Los Angeles, California. The company provides kitchen design and remodeling, bathroom design and remodeling, and full-home renovation services, with an emphasis on tailored planning, clear communication and coordinated project delivery. California contractor license No. 1055055.Media ContactJonathan Galuti, OwnerLove Home RenovationsEmail:...Phone: (310) 496-6276Website:

Love Home Renovations

Love Home Renovations

+1 310-496-6276

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Love Home Renovations Shares Guide to Cohesive Kitchen and Bathroom Design News Provided By Influence Online Marketing November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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