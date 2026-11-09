What Makes CAB-35 Cocamidopropyl Betaine The Most Popular Mild Surfactant For Personal Care

XI'AN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Are you looking for a safe, high-foaming, and low-irritation surfactant to upgrade your cosmetic and daily cleaning formulas? Tired of harsh cleansing ingredients that cause skin tightness, redness and dryness after use? If yes, CAB-35 (Cocamidopropyl Betaine ) is undoubtedly your ideal solution for modern mild personal care formulations.CAB-35 is a classic amphoteric surfactant derived from natural coconut oil. With 35% active substance content, it presents a clear pale yellow liquid and has become a mainstream raw material globally for shampoos, body washes, facial cleansers and baby care products. It perfectly balances powerful cleansing performance and ultra-mild skin friendliness, winning wide recognition from cosmetic manufacturers worldwide.Why Is CAB-35 Widely Used in Personal Care Formulas?What core advantages make CAB-35 irreplaceable in the surfactant industry? Let's break down its unique benefits that distinguish it from ordinary cleaning raw materials.Ultra-mild & Low irritation, Suitable for All Skin TypesDifferent from irritating anionic surfactants, CAB-35 features extremely low skin and mucosal irritation. It is non-toxic and non-stimulating, perfectly applicable to Sensitive Skin care products and infant daily care formulas. It effectively avoids post-cleansing tightness, dryness and redness, bringing a comfortable skin feeling.Rich & Stable Foaming PerformanceWondering how to create creamy, dense and long-lasting foam for cleaning products? CAB-35 delivers excellent foaming ability with fine and smooth foam texture. It foams quickly in water and maintains stable foam volume, greatly improving the user experience of shampoos, hand washes and body washes. Meanwhile, it rinses easily without sticky residue.Excellent Compatibility with All SurfactantsCan CAB-35 be compounded with other raw materials to optimize formula performance? Absolutely yes. CAB-35 has superior compatibility with anionic, cationic and nonionic surfactants. It can significantly reduce the overall irritation of compound formulas, improve formula stability, and cooperate with main surfactants to enhance cleansing and emulsifying effects.Dual Effects of Thickening & Hair ConditioningApart from cleansing, what extra values can CAB-35 bring to your products? It has natural thickening and conditioning properties. It can effectively increase the viscosity of cosmetic formulas, saving additional thickener costs. For hair care products, it smooths hair cuticles, reduces static frizz, and makes hair soft, smooth and glossy after washing.Wide pH Adaptability & Stable Formula PerformanceWill CAB-35 affect the stability of your complex formulas? The answer is no. It maintains stable physical and chemical properties in a wide pH range, adapting to most daily chemical formula systems. It will not stratify, deteriorate or lose efficacy easily, ensuring long-term shelf life of finished products.Where Can CAB-35 Be Applied?What kinds of products is CAB-35 suitable for? Its versatile performance covers almost all mild cleansing scenarios:Hair care products: Shampoos, hair conditioners, scalp cleansing lotionsFacial & body care: Mild facial cleansers, body washes, exfoliating cleanersBaby care: Infant shampoo and body wash, mild baby cleaning productsDaily cleaning: Mild hand sanitizers, household gentle detergentsProduct Specifications of AOGUBIO CAB-35INCI Name: Cocamidopropyl BetaineAppearance: Clear Pale Yellow LiquidActive Content: ≥35%pH Value: 4.0 – 6.0Solubility: Easily soluble in waterFeature: Mild, low irritation, high foaming, stable formulaWhy Choose AOGUBIO CAB-35?Still worried about unstable batch quality and incomplete certification of surfactant raw materials? AOGUBIO provides high-purity, high-stability CAB-35 for global cosmetic and daily chemical manufacturers.We strictly control production quality to ensure consistent batch indicators and zero quality difference. Complete supporting documents including COA, MSDS, REACH certification are provided to support your product registration and customs clearance. We support flexible customization: small trial orders and bulk wholesale orders are both available, with fast global delivery and competitive factory prices.Final WordsIf you are looking for a cost-effective, mild and high-performance CAB-35 surfactant to optimize your product formulas, welcome to contact us for free samples and latest factory quotations!Contact InformationWriter: KeiraEmail:...WhatsApp/Tel: +86 18066856327

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

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What Makes CAB-35 Cocamidopropyl Betaine the Most Popular Mild Surfactant for Personal Care News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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