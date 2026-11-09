Ex-Cong MLA Performs Lakshmi Puja In Tent After Eviction From Govt Residence In Ranchi Alleges Political Vendetta

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 9 (IANS) Political tensions have intensified in the HEC complex in Ranchi following the eviction of former MLA and Congress National Secretary Amba Prasad from her government-allotted residence.

Protesting her eviction from residence number F-44, Amba Prasad set up a tent outside the property on Saturday and launched a sit-in protest.

On Sunday night, she, along with her family members and supporters, performed a puja dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha inside the tent.

Amba Prasad said she prayed to God to grant "wisdom (sadbuddhi)" to the administration. She had earlier served as the Congress MLA from Barkagaon in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district and was allotted the government residence in her capacity as a legislator.

Although she lost the 2024 Assembly election, Amba Prasad had continued to occupy the premises until the administration evicted her on Friday. She maintained that the residence itself was not a major concern, saying she could live anywhere, but objected to the manner in which it was vacated in her absence. She described the action as a direct attack on her self-respect.

She further alleged that several other former MLAs also have government residences in the same area, but she was singled out for eviction. Referring to an earlier incident in which a bulldozer was deployed at her ancestral house in Barkagaon, she said her family had repeatedly been subjected to such political pressure.

Expressing her disappointment with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Amba Prasad said it was "deeply disheartening to be left without a home", particularly just ahead of a festival like Diwali, "despite having supported the government during difficult times."

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mohammad Zafar Hasnat, who supervised the administrative action, said the residence had initially been allotted to Amba Prasad under the MLA quota but was transferred to an IAS officer last year.

According to the administration, several notices had been issued to her, asking her to vacate the premises. A final notice was sent on November 2 and was also communicated through WhatsApp.

However, as no response was received and the residence was not vacated within the stipulated deadline, the administration proceeded with the eviction.

Amba Prasad, however, has categorically denied receiving any notice from the authorities.