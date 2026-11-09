Inflow Into TN's Bhavanisagar Dam Rises To 6,029 Cusecs, Bringing Relief To Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The inflow into the Bhavanisagar Dam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district has increased significantly, raising hopes among farmers dependent on the reservoir for irrigation and providing a positive outlook for water availability in the region.

The dam, located near Sathyamangalam in Erode district, is one of the most important water sources for agricultural activities and drinking water supply in western Tamil Nadu.

According to the latest figures, the inflow into the reservoir has increased from 5,203 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 6,029 cusecs, reflecting a rise of 826 cusecs.

The increased inflow has also resulted in a gradual rise in the reservoir's water level, which has climbed from 76.80 feet to 77.32 feet, an increase of 0.52 feet.

The current water storage in the reservoir stands at 14.3 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), indicating an improvement in water availability.

The Bhavanisagar Dam plays a crucial role in supporting the Lower Bhavani Project irrigation system, which provides water to extensive agricultural areas across Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

Thousands of farmers depend on the reservoir for cultivating crops, making its water availability an important factor in determining agricultural activities across the region.

Apart from supporting agriculture, the reservoir also serves as a major source of drinking water for several towns and rural settlements in the surrounding districts.

The steady increase in water inflow has brought considerable relief to farmers who closely monitor the reservoir's storage levels to plan their cultivation schedules.

Agricultural activities in the command areas are closely linked to the availability of water released from the dam through the irrigation network.

A sustained improvement in storage could strengthen irrigation prospects and help farmers plan agricultural operations with greater confidence.

If the inflow continues at the present rate or increases further, the reservoir's water level is expected to rise in the coming days.

The developments are being closely watched as improved water storage could benefit both agricultural production and drinking water supply across several parts of western Tamil Nadu.