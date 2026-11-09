Babil Khan Recalls Late Father Irrfan Khan's Humour, Stories While Reminiscing About Childhood Diwali Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan has reminisced about his childhood Diwali celebrations, recalling how the festival was filled with the aroma of home-cooked sweets, fun with friends and precious moments with his father, late actor Irrfan Khan.

Speaking to IANS about how his celebrations have evolved over the years, Babil said Diwali today is more about finding warmth in intimate gatherings with close friends and family, sharing meals and conversations in a peaceful setting.

Asked how different Diwali was growing up, Babil told IANS:“Growing up, Diwali had this chaotic, childlike magic the smell of home-cooked sweets taking over the whole house days in advance, running around with friends, trying to negotiate how many sweet treats we could eat before dinner, and watching Baba effortlessly light up the entire room with his humor and stories.”

Today, he feels the energy is much softer and more reflective.

“The external noise has dialed down, and the internal warmth has taken center stage. It's less about sensory overwhelm and much more about creating a safe, serene space at home where close friends and family can just kick off their shoes, sit on the rug, listen to good music, share meals, and talk until the early hours of the morning,” said Babil.

On the acting front, Babil started as a camera assistant on the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R. Madhavan. In May 2025, the“Friday Night Plan” actor had deleted his Instagram profile after he shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears.