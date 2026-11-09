Iran Reports No Casualties, Infrastructure Damage After US Strikes On Qeshm

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)No casualties were reported as a result of U.S. military airstrikes on Qeshm Island in Hormozgan Province, located in southern Iran.

According to the Hormozgan Provincial Administration, this was stated by Ahmad Nafisi, Political, Security and Social Deputy Governor of Hormozgan Province.

“The area attacked by the US military on Qeshm Island was located outside residential and commercial zones, as well as service infrastructure. The attack caused no damage to critical or service infrastructure,” he noted.

Nafisi added that the situation on Qeshm Island is under control, and all rescue, service, and law enforcement agencies have been placed on full alert.

Meanwhile, four explosions were heard last night on the Iranian island of Qeshm.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran, citing a response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

That same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.