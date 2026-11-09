HM Shah Extends Foundation Day Greetings To Uttarakhand, Wishes State Continued Progress And Prosperity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, wishing the state continued progress, good governance and prosperity.

In a message shared on social media platform X in Hindi, HM Shah conveyed his best wishes to the people of the hill state and highlighted Uttarakhand's rich cultural, spiritual and historical significance.

"Heartfelt wishes to the sisters and brothers of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day. Uttarakhand, with its breathtaking natural beauty, rich spiritual heritage and vibrant folk culture, is also the cultural heart of our country. From the tradition of serving the nation and devotion to the motherland to literature, art and culture, the people of Devbhoomi have played a leading role in many fields," HM Shah said.

He also expressed hope that Uttarakhand would continue to advance on the path of good governance and prosperity, invoking the blessings of Baba Kedar for the state's continued development.

"May the state continue to progress on the path of good governance and prosperity-this is the wish of Baba Kedar," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, highlighting its spiritual heritage, natural beauty and development journey.

In his message, PM Modi wrote (in Hindi),“My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day.”

Highlighting the state's cultural and religious significance, he said,“Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Uttarakhand's people to the state's development, noting that their hard work, talent and progressive outlook had helped the state reach new heights across various sectors.

“Through the active participation of the state's hardworking, talented and progressive people, Uttarakhand is today reaching new heights of development in every field,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the state's future, PM Modi added that he was confident Uttarakhand would continue to advance rapidly on the path of progress. He also wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all residents on the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, also extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day, praising its natural beauty, rich folk culture, spiritual heritage and glorious tradition of valour.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is celebrated annually on November 9 to commemorate the formation of the state in 2000. Earlier, the region was part of Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand became the 27th state of India following a long-standing demand for a separate state, with Dehradun serving as its capital.

Situated in the Himalayan region, Uttarakhand is widely recognised for its scenic mountains, sacred rivers, pilgrimage destinations and rich cultural traditions. Popularly known as 'Devbhoomi' or the Land of the Gods, it is home to the four prominent pilgrimage sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, collectively known as the Char Dham.