Fitze And JETOUR UAE Launch JET. SET. WALK. With A Brand-New JETOUR T1 As The Grand Prize

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Launched in line with Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, the 20-day Steps Challenge asks UAE residents to complete 200,000 steps to qualify for the grand prize draw. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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: fitze, the UAE-born fitness and Rewards platform, and JETOUR UAE, represented by Elite Group Holding, have launched JET. SET. WALK. for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026.

The 20-day Challenge invites residents across the UAE to complete 200,000 steps on the fitze app for a place in the final draw to win a brand-new JETOUR T1.

The Challenge is live on the fitze app. Participant activity and eligibility will be verified before the final draw, with the winner announced through fitze's official communication channels.

JET. SET. WALK. puts serious value behind an activity almost anyone can begin today. Every walk to the shops, lap around the neighbourhood and active commute can count towards the 200,000-step target, turning Dubai 30×30 into progress participants can see building inside the fitze app.“Walking is usually measured in steps. This time, it could end at a speedometer,” said Sagar Vijaykumar, Head of Corporate Sales at fitze.

“JET. SET. WALK. gives people a target that feels significant and an

extraordinary reason to complete it. The JETOUR T1 is the headline Reward. The wider impact comes from thousands of residents choosing to move every day and discovering how quickly those choices add up”.“A great journey can start with something as simple as a walk. Through JET. SET. WALK., we want to give UAE residents another reason to get moving, connect with their communities and make activity part of everyday life. We are proud to partner with fitze, with a JETOUR T1 waiting at the finish line for one lucky participant,” said a senior representative of JETOUR UAE.

The partnership will also move through workplaces and live experiences. JETOUR UAE is an official tournament partner of the fitze 30×30 Corporate Sports Fest 2026, where the Weekend Walkathon Powered by JETOUR, a dedicated T1 display and corporate participation will connect the digital Challenge with movement on the ground.

As an App Partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, fitze is putting AED 1 million in Rewards behind movement throughout the season. JET. SET. WALK. is one of its flagship Challenges, combining a prize with genuine pull and a goal built around daily consistency.

. Open to all UAE Residents

. Download or open the fitze app.

Join the JET. SET. WALK. Challenge.

Complete 200,000 steps within the 20-day Challenge period.

Meet the eligibility requirements published in the app to qualify for the final JETOUR T1 draw.

Terms and conditions apply.

fitze is a UAE-born fitness and Rewards technology platform that turns everyday movement into tangible value. Through Rewards, Challenges, Streaks, corporate wellness programmes and community experiences, fitze helps individuals and organisations build more active routines. The platform has more than half a million downloads and a Rewards ecosystem featuring over 150 brands. As an App Partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, fitze is supporting the citywide initiative through consumer Challenges, corporate programmes and large-scale experiences.

Jetour is a premium SUV brand built on the Travel+ philosophy – a mindset that combines innovation, performance and smart design to suit the evolving needs of global drivers. Under the exclusive distributorship of Elite Group Holding, Jetour UAE offers a robust lineup of adventure-ready SUVs tailored for families, explorers and anyone who demands more from their vehicle. Jetour's full SUV range is now available in showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Deira and Al Quoz, Al Ain, Ajman, and Fujairah, with Ras Al Khaimah coming soon.

Headquartered in the UAE, Elite Group Holding is a leading automotive group whose portfolio includes Jetour, SOUEAST, Zenvo, The Elite Cars, and ART Elite. The group brings together automotive distribution, premium retail, leasing, and ownership solutions within an integrated mobility ecosystem.

For more information, visit elitegroupholding