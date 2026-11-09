10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Delhi After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand During Diwali Celebrations

A 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker exploded in his hand while he was bursting crackers in Delhi's Narela, police said on Monday. The child was rushed to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The death has brought attention back to the risks that firecrackers pose to children during the festive season.

According to Delhi Police, the child suffered injuries when the cracker went off in his hand. The explosion left him badly hurt, and he was taken for medical treatment without delay. Doctors at the hospital attended to him, but his injuries proved fatal.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the kind of firecracker involved. Officers are also working out the circumstances that led to the explosion, including where the cracker was sourced from and how it came to be in the child's hand. The enquiry is attempting to establish the sequence of events before the death, and officials have said more details will be shared once the preliminary findings are in place.

The case has raised questions about the sale and use of crackers in residential areas, and about how closely children are supervised when such material is around. In many neighbourhoods, children handle crackers without adult supervision, and the results can turn serious within seconds.

Delhi has seen a series of firecracker related injuries in recent years, particularly around Diwali. Several of these cases involve children who were bursting crackers on their own or in groups without anyone checking on them. While the city has restrictions in place on the sale and use of certain crackers, enforcement on the ground has been uneven.

The death also points to a wider concern about the kinds of crackers that make their way into local markets. Officers will be looking at whether the cracker involved in this incident was a legally permitted item or something more powerful that should not have been available to a child.

Neighbours and local residents in Narela were shaken by the news. For a family in the middle of the festive period, the loss arrived without warning, and there is little that can be said to soften it.

Police have not yet disclosed whether any case has been registered in connection with the death, or whether action is being considered against those who sold the cracker. Officials said the matter is still under examination and that further steps will follow once the investigation progresses.

Doctors have repeatedly warned that injuries from firecrackers in the hand can be severe because the blast occurs at close range. Damage to fingers, tendons and nerves is common, and in some cases the injury can be life threatening if bleeding is heavy or if the blast affects the chest or face.