Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: 6 Things You Must Avoid Doing Outdoors To Protect Your Health

Delhi-NCR is currently facing severe air pollution, triggering GRAP Stage III restrictions across region. To minimise health risks, residents are strongly advised to halt morning walks, keep children indoors and wear proper N95 masks if stepping out.

Residents of Delhi-NCR are waking up to yet another day of contaminated air, with the national capital's air quality declining in a number of areas. At many monitoring sites, Delhi's AQI crossed 400 on November 9, placing it in the Severe category. CPCB statistics showed that the citywide average fell into the Very Poor category.

All around the region, GRAP Stage III limitations are also in effect. Long-term exposure to contaminated air can worsen respiratory issues, irritate the throat and eyes, and raise the risk of heart problems. Particular caution is required for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing heart or lung issues.

Limiting outdoor exposure and making a few adjustments to your daily routine can help lower the health hazards associated with pollution, even if it may not be feasible to totally avoid it.

Your daily exercise regimen may include a morning jog or stroll, but working out outside during periods of severe pollution can increase the quantity of contaminated air you breathe. You breathe more deeply and quickly while you exercise, which may increase your exposure to dangerous particles. Choose indoor workouts over outside running, jogging, and cycling.

2. Avoid Long Outdoor Gatherings

When pollution levels are high, postpone social events, sporting events, outdoor picnics, and leisure activities. The amount of time spent outside increases the amount of time that one is exposed to contaminated air. Whenever feasible, go for indoor options.

Children are especially susceptible to air pollution since their lungs are still developing. When AQI readings are high, don't take kids to parks, playgrounds, or other open areas for long periods of time. Strenuous physical activities and outdoor sports should also be prohibited.

4. Do Not Ignore Breathing Difficulties

After spending time outside, relocate to a cleaner indoor space if you have unusual dyspnea, chest pain, wheezing, prolonged coughing, or eye irritation. Individuals with asthma or pre-existing heart and lung diseases should adhere to their recommended treatment regimens and consult a physician if their symptoms get worse. Severe dyspnea or chest discomfort need to be treated right away.

It is not always safe to engage in outdoor activities in the early morning. Depending on the weather, wind speed, and other variables, pollution levels might change during the day. When the air quality is bad, avoid extended physical effort and check the most recent AQI measurements before going outside.

6. Avoid Spending Too Much Time Near Busy Roads

Traffic-heavy roads, intersections and construction zones can expose you to additional pollutants, including particulate matter from vehicle emissions and road dust. If you need to step outside, avoid routes with heavy traffic and choose less congested streets wherever possible.