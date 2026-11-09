Delhi Air Quality Drops To Severe Category After Diwali Celebrations

Post-Diwali Smog Hits Delhi

A day after Diwali celebrations, residents of the national capital woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Monday, as air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category at several monitoring stations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in multiple areas and visibility remaining poor during the early morning hours.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 10 am, Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI of 439, followed by Burari Crossing at 433, Vivek Vihar at 421, North Campus of Delhi University and Sonia Vihar at 419 each, and Bawana at 418. Several other monitoring stations also recorded AQI levels above 400, including Jahangirpuri (415), ITO (414), Punjabi Bagh (410), Chandni Chowk (409), Patparganj (409) and NIH Narela (405). The AQI at Mundka stood at 425, while Rohini recorded 417. Other areas, including Alipur (374), Anand Vihar (322), Ashok Vihar (337), Lodhi Road (377), Okhla Phase-2 (352) and IGI Airport Terminal 3 (307), also reported poor air quality.

Visibility and Mitigation Efforts

A thick layer of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital, with reduced visibility reported during the early morning hours. The smog was particularly visible around the Inderlok area. Visuals from the Ring Road near AIIMS showed an anti-smog gun spraying water in an effort to mitigate air pollution.

Political Reactions

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday accused the government of manipulating AQI data and demanded that the "true" pollution figures be made public. Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj alleged that monitoring stations were being shut down and 20 new AQI monitoring stations had been installed in remote, green areas of Delhi. He further claimed that water was being sprinkled over monitoring stations in polluted areas to manipulate pollution readings.

GRAP Measures in Force

The deterioration in air quality comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Friday, three days ahead of Diwali, amid concerns over a further deterioration in pollution levels.

With Stage III measures in force, existing restrictions will continue alongside additional pollution-control measures, increased enforcement and directions to concerned agencies to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The emergency action plan applies across Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is invoked as a precautionary measure based on meteorological and pollution forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), allowing restrictions to be implemented before citywide AQI levels reach the 'severe' category.

GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by the CAQM in coordination with the CPCB and regional state governments. Restrictions become progressively stricter as air quality deteriorates. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

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