Toto Wolff 'Not Celebrating' Mercedes' Ninth Constructors' Title And Already Thinking Of 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 9 (IANS) Mercedes Team Principal led his team to the ninth constructors' title after drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished P4 and P5 at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.

Needing only three more points than Ferrari to win the team title, Mercedes did more than enough, collecting 22 points and outscoring Ferrari by 16 after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came eighth and ninth, respectively.

Despite tying Williams with nine team titles, Wolff was "not celebrating" the victory and instead focused on what went wrong in the Brazilian Grand Prix, already looking ahead to next year.

"I'm not celebrating!" he said, as quoted by F1. "No, I'm fully on it already. I mean, my team says to me that I'm miserable because I never get to celebrate these moments.

"When the race was finished, Bradley [Lord – Deputy Team Principal] said to me, 'You've got to put at least a smile on your face for the cameras' and I said, 'I can't, you know, this is me!'

"I'm just thinking, 'What went wrong in this race? Why have we underperformed? And what can we do for Las Vegas and next year?' But that's just part of my character," the boss added.

Mercedes struggled a bit during the race when Russell spun on the pit exit in wet conditions, and Antonelli also dropped places and radioed the team for struggling while turning the car on its left during the second phase of the race.

Although a podium eluded the Silver Arrows, as Lando Norris won the race and Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar took P2 and P3, Mercedes did well enough to seal their first constructors' title after 2021.

This has also put Wolff level with Frank Williams, who won nine titles with Williams. "I had a close relationship with Frank, and to be there, it's amazing," he said. "I can't believe it.

"There are some of our people that have won more than nine, that have been with Brawn, that have been winning with Honda, and they have more. So, yeah, I take it. It's great," he added.