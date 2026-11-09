Diwali 2026: Global Leaders Anthony Albanese, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Carney Call For Unity, Peace, Prosperity

MENAFN - Live Mint) Wishing peace, prosperity, and hope, world leaders-including Emmanuel Macron, Anthony Albanese, and Mark Carney-shared their Diwali greetings on Sunday with all those celebrating the festival of lights.

Here's how global leaders wished Happy Diwali

Albanese said Diwali was“the great celebration of the victory of light,” bringing communities together across religious and cultural boundaries.

“We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Diwali has become part of the face of modern Australia,” he said in a video message, noting that the signs and symbols of Diwali carry a message that speaks beyond religion or culture.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which global leaders shared Diwali 2026 greetings?⌵

Anthony Albanese, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney were among the leaders who sent greetings. Messages also came from leaders in Sri Lanka, the UAE, Pakistan, Israel, Malaysia and the Seychelles.

2What message did Anthony Albanese share for Diwali 2026?⌵

Albanese described Diwali as a celebration of light that brings communities together across religious and cultural boundaries. He said its message calls for compassion, understanding, love and unity.

3What themes did Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney highlight in their Diwali wishes?⌵

Macron wished people unity, peace and hope, while Carney highlighted Diwali's symbolism: light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

4How was Diwali 2026 celebrated outside India?⌵

In Bangkok, Thailand's prime minister inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival, a 27-day event. In the United States, Donald Trump marked the occasion by lighting a diya at the White House.

5What Diwali 2026 greetings did Indian cricket figures and teams share?⌵

Gautam Gambhir, Jay Shah, the BCCI, former cricketers and IPL teams shared festive messages. Their wishes emphasized peace, prosperity, family, togetherness and hope.

“It is a call to compassion and understanding, and of love and unity,” he said.

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“Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!” Macron wrote on social media, alongside a similar message in Hindi.

Carney said communities across Canada were joining millions around the world to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights - marking the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

"To all who are gathering to light diyas, share meals, and honour traditions passed down through generations: I wish you a very happy Diwali," he said in a post on X.

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted that the festival represents“the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance”.

He wished devotees worldwide a peaceful and joyful holiday, adding:“The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people.”

Dissanayake also called for a society that chooses“kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice”.

In the Middle East, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings, saying,“Heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this auspicious occasion and the coming year bring excellent health and prosperity to you all and your families.”

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed their wishes to the Hindu community, observing that Diwali stands for the victory of light over“the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog took to X to share his greetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and all those celebrating, writing,“Wishing you all peace, happiness, and prosperity on this beautiful festival of lights.”

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke on the festival's role in bridging cultural divides.“In a plural society that perpetuates diversity of cultures and traditions, the value of mutual respect, understanding and accepting differences must be continually strengthened,” he said.

In the Seychelles, President Patrick Herminie praised the local Indian community as“an integral part of our national fabric” that continues to enrich the nation's economy and culture.

“May the light of Diwali illuminate every home with peace, prosperity and happiness, and may it continue to inspire unity and harmony throughout our nation,” he said.

Diwali celebrations abroad

In Thailand, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 in Bangkok. Organized alongside the Indian Embassy and local diaspora groups, the 27-day event is billed as the longest Diwali celebration outside of India.

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Donald Trump marked the occasion at the White House on Friday, lighting a traditional diya in the Oval Office surrounded by Indian-American officials, entrepreneurs, and diplomats.