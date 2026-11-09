Trump Says Dana White Press Secretary Offer Was Only a Joke
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was not serious about appointing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White as White House press secretary, describing his earlier proposal as a joke.
Speaking to journalists in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he was "only kidding" about offering White the position, while suggesting that the UFC chief had shown enthusiasm for the possibility.
Trump added that he intended to meet White on Monday to discuss other matters.
His comments followed a public announcement on Saturday, when Trump used his Truth Social platform to say he had offered the press secretary role to White, a longtime friend and political ally.
In his post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and proposed that several UFC athletes could join him as assistants at the White House.
White, who was in London attending a boxing event on Saturday, later informed reporters that he expected to visit Trump at the White House on Monday. However, he did not directly state whether he was interested in accepting the proposed position.
He also reposted Trump's announcement on Instagram, accompanying it with a photograph showing him standing behind the podium in the White House press briefing room.
The remarks come as Trump makes changes within his administration following Republican setbacks in Tuesday's midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress.
On Friday, the president announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, marking another major personnel change.
The press secretary position has remained unfilled since Katie Zacharia left after only five days in the role, following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August.
White has maintained a close relationship with Trump for years, openly supporting him politically and attending several Republican National Conventions. The two have also appeared together at UFC events, including a gathering at the White House in June to mark the United States' 250th anniversary.
Speaking to journalists in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he was "only kidding" about offering White the position, while suggesting that the UFC chief had shown enthusiasm for the possibility.
Trump added that he intended to meet White on Monday to discuss other matters.
His comments followed a public announcement on Saturday, when Trump used his Truth Social platform to say he had offered the press secretary role to White, a longtime friend and political ally.
In his post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and proposed that several UFC athletes could join him as assistants at the White House.
White, who was in London attending a boxing event on Saturday, later informed reporters that he expected to visit Trump at the White House on Monday. However, he did not directly state whether he was interested in accepting the proposed position.
He also reposted Trump's announcement on Instagram, accompanying it with a photograph showing him standing behind the podium in the White House press briefing room.
The remarks come as Trump makes changes within his administration following Republican setbacks in Tuesday's midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress.
On Friday, the president announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, marking another major personnel change.
The press secretary position has remained unfilled since Katie Zacharia left after only five days in the role, following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August.
White has maintained a close relationship with Trump for years, openly supporting him politically and attending several Republican National Conventions. The two have also appeared together at UFC events, including a gathering at the White House in June to mark the United States' 250th anniversary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment