Senior White House Aide Leaves Trump Administration After Leadership Change
(MENAFN) White House Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Walters is set to leave the Trump administration following President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Stephen Miller as the new chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles, according to US media reports published Sunday.
Walters, who has longstanding ties to Wiles, is among the first high-ranking officials to depart following the leadership reshuffle announced on Friday.
Miller confirmed Walters’ departure in a statement, commending his work within the administration and indicating that he would continue backing Trump’s political agenda after leaving the White House.
"Richard has been an invaluable member of the White House and has helped deliver some of the administration’s biggest victories," Miller said.
"While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America," he added.
Before joining the White House, Walters served as chief of staff at the Republican National Committee and occupied senior positions in Trump’s presidential campaigns, establishing himself as a longtime figure within the president’s political circle.
Trump announced on Friday that Miller, a trusted adviser who played a central role in shaping the administration’s immigration policies, would take over as chief of staff starting Monday.
Wiles, who made history as the first woman to hold the White House chief of staff position, is expected to move to a role within Trump’s political operation.
The personnel changes follow a setback for Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress.
Walters, who has longstanding ties to Wiles, is among the first high-ranking officials to depart following the leadership reshuffle announced on Friday.
Miller confirmed Walters’ departure in a statement, commending his work within the administration and indicating that he would continue backing Trump’s political agenda after leaving the White House.
"Richard has been an invaluable member of the White House and has helped deliver some of the administration’s biggest victories," Miller said.
"While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America," he added.
Before joining the White House, Walters served as chief of staff at the Republican National Committee and occupied senior positions in Trump’s presidential campaigns, establishing himself as a longtime figure within the president’s political circle.
Trump announced on Friday that Miller, a trusted adviser who played a central role in shaping the administration’s immigration policies, would take over as chief of staff starting Monday.
Wiles, who made history as the first woman to hold the White House chief of staff position, is expected to move to a role within Trump’s political operation.
The personnel changes follow a setback for Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress.
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