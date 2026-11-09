Hamas Holds Israel Responsible for Deadly Gaza Landslide
(MENAFN) Hamas has accused Israel of bearing “full responsibility” for the deaths of a woman and four children after a landslide struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Sunday.
In a statement, the Palestinian group said Israel’s blockade and restrictions on humanitarian assistance, tents and essential shelter supplies had left displaced families exposed to dangerous living conditions. It also pointed to restrictions on materials required to repair damaged houses and rebuild destroyed homes.
Hamas said Israel had displaced more than 2 million Palestinians, forcing them into less than a third of Gaza’s territory, where many are living in overcrowded camps and temporary shelters without adequate safety measures or protection.
The group warned that the combination of severe weather and overcrowded displacement sites could trigger additional humanitarian emergencies, putting more civilian lives at risk.
It called on the international community to intervene to stop the war, end the blockade and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials. Hamas also stressed the need to enable displaced Palestinians to return to secure homes and urged the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to take urgent steps to safeguard civilians.
Gaza’s Civil Defense confirmed that the landslide in Deir al-Balah claimed the lives of a woman and four children, while several other people were injured. Rescue teams continued searching the area for individuals who remained missing.
The latest casualties come as heavy rainfall and strong winds have affected Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office reported that flooding had damaged 70,000 tents, while dozens of walls already weakened by Israeli bombardment collapsed during the first 12 hours of the storm.
Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has caused extensive destruction to residential areas and essential infrastructure throughout the territory, leaving large numbers of Palestinians dependent on makeshift shelters.
Restrictions on the entry of tents, building materials and equipment needed for reconstruction have remained in place despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
In a statement, the Palestinian group said Israel’s blockade and restrictions on humanitarian assistance, tents and essential shelter supplies had left displaced families exposed to dangerous living conditions. It also pointed to restrictions on materials required to repair damaged houses and rebuild destroyed homes.
Hamas said Israel had displaced more than 2 million Palestinians, forcing them into less than a third of Gaza’s territory, where many are living in overcrowded camps and temporary shelters without adequate safety measures or protection.
The group warned that the combination of severe weather and overcrowded displacement sites could trigger additional humanitarian emergencies, putting more civilian lives at risk.
It called on the international community to intervene to stop the war, end the blockade and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials. Hamas also stressed the need to enable displaced Palestinians to return to secure homes and urged the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to take urgent steps to safeguard civilians.
Gaza’s Civil Defense confirmed that the landslide in Deir al-Balah claimed the lives of a woman and four children, while several other people were injured. Rescue teams continued searching the area for individuals who remained missing.
The latest casualties come as heavy rainfall and strong winds have affected Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office reported that flooding had damaged 70,000 tents, while dozens of walls already weakened by Israeli bombardment collapsed during the first 12 hours of the storm.
Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has caused extensive destruction to residential areas and essential infrastructure throughout the territory, leaving large numbers of Palestinians dependent on makeshift shelters.
Restrictions on the entry of tents, building materials and equipment needed for reconstruction have remained in place despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
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