DR Congo Military Court Sentences Dozens of Soldiers to Death
(MENAFN) A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has handed death sentences to 66 soldiers after finding them guilty of several offenses, including cowardice, according to reports published on Sunday.
The proceedings, held at the Goma Garrison Military Court in North Kivu province, involved more than 70 members of the Congolese armed forces. Four defendants were acquitted, while another received a 10-year prison sentence, according to reports.
The court delivered its ruling after convicting the soldiers of "munity, disobeying orders, and cowardice" while facing enemy forces.
The defendants were members of the Congolese army’s 3415th regiment. They were reportedly detained on Oct. 20 in Walikale territory over alleged violations committed in the area.
Military authorities said the proceedings were partly intended to reinforce discipline within the armed forces as the country continues to confront a serious security crisis in its eastern regions.
The latest ruling follows another military court decision in October, when 27 Congolese soldiers were sentenced to death for “cowardice” after retreating from the frontline during clashes with AFC/M23 rebels.
The trial comes as fighting continues across eastern Congo between government troops and the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel alliance that includes the M23 movement, according to local reports.
The proceedings, held at the Goma Garrison Military Court in North Kivu province, involved more than 70 members of the Congolese armed forces. Four defendants were acquitted, while another received a 10-year prison sentence, according to reports.
The court delivered its ruling after convicting the soldiers of "munity, disobeying orders, and cowardice" while facing enemy forces.
The defendants were members of the Congolese army’s 3415th regiment. They were reportedly detained on Oct. 20 in Walikale territory over alleged violations committed in the area.
Military authorities said the proceedings were partly intended to reinforce discipline within the armed forces as the country continues to confront a serious security crisis in its eastern regions.
The latest ruling follows another military court decision in October, when 27 Congolese soldiers were sentenced to death for “cowardice” after retreating from the frontline during clashes with AFC/M23 rebels.
The trial comes as fighting continues across eastern Congo between government troops and the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel alliance that includes the M23 movement, according to local reports.
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