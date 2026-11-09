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Russian Drone Hits Private Property In Poltava Region, Fire Breaks Out


Date: 2026-11-09 01:03:41

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Poltava Region Governor Vitalii Diakivnych reported this on Telegram.

"An enemy UAV struck the grounds of a private property in the Hlobyno community of the Kremenchuk district. A fire broke out in an outbuilding," the post said.

Read also: Three injured in Russian strike on Balakliia

No injuries have been reported so far.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

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UkrinForm

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