Russian Drone Hits Private Property In Poltava Region, Fire Breaks Out
"An enemy UAV struck the grounds of a private property in the Hlobyno community of the Kremenchuk district. A fire broke out in an outbuilding," the post said.Read also: Three injured in Russian strike on Balakliia
No injuries have been reported so far.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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