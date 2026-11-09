Russian Drone Hits Private Property In Poltava Region, Fire Breaks Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Poltava Region Governor Vitalii Diakivnych reported this on Telegram.

"An enemy UAV struck the grounds of a private property in the Hlobyno community of the Kremenchuk district. A fire broke out in an outbuilding," the post said.

Three injured in Russian strike on Balakliia

No injuries have been reported so far.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service