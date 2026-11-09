Police Constable Martyred, Three Personnel Abducted In Hangu Checkpost Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A police constable was martyred while three other police personnel were abducted in a terrorist attack on a police checkpost established on Shah Almas Pir Mountain in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police officials, a heavy contingent of police and security forces rushed to the site shortly after receiving information about the attack and cordoned off the area. An intense exchange of fire also took place between the security forces and the attackers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Salahuddin Kundi confirmed the incident, saying that the attackers had taken the three abducted personnel towards Khanano Kotay, an area near Samana Mountain.

Also Read: Groom among two arrested after aerial firing injures girls in Malakand

He said police and security forces had regained control of Shah Almas Pir Mountain, while a search for the fleeing attackers was underway to ensure the safe recovery of the abducted personnel.

The funeral prayers of Constable Feroz Ali, who was martyred in the attack, were offered with full state honours at Police Lines Hangu.

DPO Salahuddin Kundi, senior Pakistan Army and police officials, along with a large number of security personnel, attended the funeral.

Following the funeral, the martyr's body was transported to his native village of Ibrahimzai for burial.

Security has been placed on high alert in the area following the incident, while the search operation has been intensified.