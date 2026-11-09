21 Arrested As Kohat Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Gold Mining

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Basit Gilani

The district administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district has launched a major crackdown against illegal gold mining, arresting 21 people and claiming to have cleared an area of approximately 94 kilometres of illegal mining activities. During the operation, supply lines used for mining activities were also disconnected.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Nawaz Wazir, led by the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters and the Mines Magistrate, along with relevant officials and staff. According to the administration, the arrested individuals have been shifted to jail.

The district administration said that the ongoing operation against illegal placer gold mining has eliminated illegal activities across an area of approximately 94 kilometres. The supply lines were disconnected to prevent the resumption of these activities.

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According to the administration, legal proceedings against those involved in illegal mining are underway, and cases are also being registered against the responsible individuals.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Wazir made it clear that illegal gold mining would not be allowed in the district and that action against violators would continue.

The district administration said the operation would continue until illegal mining is completely eradicated, natural resources are protected, and the legal utilisation of mineral resources is ensured.

