Diplomatic agreement with Iran may not be possible, says US' Rubio
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that reaching a diplomatic agreement with Iran may not be possible, accusing Tehran of making unrealistic demands and warning that negotiations were not close to a breakthrough.
"You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters before departing for Paris to attend a G7 foreign ministers' meeting.
"The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that's not possible, unfortunately," he added.
Rubio said Washington remained willing to explore diplomatic opportunities but characterized the negotiations as unproductive, describing Iranian demands as "outrageous and ridiculous" and unrealistic.
"You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters before departing for Paris to attend a G7 foreign ministers' meeting.
"The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that's not possible, unfortunately," he added.
Rubio said Washington remained willing to explore diplomatic opportunities but characterized the negotiations as unproductive, describing Iranian demands as "outrageous and ridiculous" and unrealistic.
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