Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 9

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 9. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to November 8. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,901,821 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,118,928 rials. On November 8, the euro was priced at 2,115,084 rials.

Currency Rial on November 9 Rial on November 8 1 US dollar USD 1,901,821 1,898,025 1 British pound GBP 2,539,858 2,534,729 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,319,908 2,314,224 1 Swedish króna SEK 192,239 193,849 1 Norwegian krone NOK 200,963 200,516 1 Danish krone DKK 283,463 282,900 1 Indian rupee INR 20,249 20,189 1 UAE Dirham AED 517,855 516,821 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,122,047 6,104,650 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 687,632 686,018 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,200,076 1,197,628 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 242,574 242,087 1 Omani rial OMR 4,940,597 4,934,276 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,346,220 1,343,767 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,054,428 1,052,517 1 South African rand ZAR 114,948 114,806 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,855 37,830 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,154 23,108 1 Qatari riyal QAR 522,478 521,435 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 125,826 125,547 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,589 15,558 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,305,464 1,303,307 1 Saudi riyal SAR 507,152 506,140 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,058,035 5,047,939 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,482,838 1,479,916 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,528,320 1,523,401 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 57,192 57,082 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 906 904 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,264,984 1,261,229 1 Libyan dinar LYD 296,351 294,880 1 Chinese yuan CNY 285,051 284,327 100 Thai baht THB 5,667,003 5,654,721 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 468,471 467,311 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,394,305 1,391,588 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,682,399 2,677,045 1 euro EUR 2,118,928 2,115,084 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 424,442 423,842 1 Georgian lari GEL 733,478 731,444 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 105,209 104,845 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,167 29,361 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 634,109 633,901 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,117,458 1,114,835 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,015,120 3,008,811 1 Tajik somoni TJS 206,524 205,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 543,363 541,061 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,123 2,119

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,118,928 rials and $1 costs 1,901,821 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.