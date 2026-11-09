From Hobby To Small Business: Toauto Launches #Toautomade 2026 Maker Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global creative challenge brings together candle makers, lapidary artists, and metalworking creators to share real projects, earn rewards, and inspire a growing community of makers.

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A handmade candle, a freshly cut agate, or a piece of cast-metal jewelry may look like a finished product. But behind each creation is a story of curiosity, practice, and countless small decisions.

For some makers, that journey begins as a weekend hobby. For others, it grows into a small business, a workshop, or a creative career.

To celebrate the people behind these creations, ToAuto has launched #ToAutoMade 2026, a maker challenge running from October 26 through November 20, 2026.

The campaign invites candle makers, lapidary artists, rockhounds, jewelry designers, and metalworking creators to share original projects, tutorials, and workshop experiences featuring ToAuto tools. Participants can compete for cash prizes up to $300, explore affiliate opportunities, and gain exposure within a wider creative community.

Spanning three product categories across two ToAuto websites, #ToAutoMade aims to highlight not just what tools can do, but what people can create with them.

From Creative Passion to Small Business

Every maker starts somewhere.

For a candle maker, it might be experimenting with fragrances and wax temperatures before preparing a first collection for a local craft fair.

For a rockhound, it might be cutting open an agate and discovering patterns hidden beneath an ordinary-looking surface.

For a metalworking enthusiast, it might be learning how to turn raw metal into a handmade casting or piece of jewelry.

These projects require different tools and techniques, but the experiences behind them are surprisingly similar: learning through practice, solving unexpected problems, and gradually developing confidence.

As makers improve their skills, some begin selling their work, teaching workshops, or sharing tutorials online. What started as a personal interest can become a way to connect with customers and fellow creators.

#ToAutoMade celebrates that progression, whether a participant is making something for the first time or running an established creative business.

Three Crafts, One Maker Community

The 2026 challenge brings together three creative disciplines: gemstone cutting, metal melting, and candle making.

Gemstone Cutting: Discovering What's Inside Every Stone

For lapidary artists and rockhounds, cutting a rough stone is often the beginning of a discovery.

An agate may reveal unexpected bands of color. A piece of jasper may become the foundation for a cabochon. A mineral specimen may take on a completely different appearance after its first cut.

Using ToAuto's Smart Lapidary Saw creators can document agate cutting projects, gemstone transformations, lapidary techniques, and their experiences working with different materials.

Projects might include a rough-to-finished gemstone video, a lapidary saw tutorial, or a behind-the-scenes look at preparing stones for jewelry making.

For experienced makers, the process offers an opportunity to share practical knowledge. For beginners, it can make gemstone cutting feel more approachable.









Metal Melting: Turning Raw Materials Into Handmade Creations

Metal casting combines technical preparation with creative possibilities.

From preparing a crucible to melting compatible metals and producing a finished casting, each stage offers something worth learning and sharing.

ToAuto's electric metal melting furnaces

Through #ToAutoMade, metalworking creators can share casting projects, jewelry-making workflows, equipment demonstrations, and lessons learned in their workshops.

Rather than focusing only on the finished object, these stories can help audiences understand the preparation, decisions, and craftsmanship involved.









Candle Making: From First Pour to Small-Batch Production

For candle makers, creativity often begins with a simple combination of wax, fragrance, and a container.

As makers gain experience, they may develop signature scents, seasonal collections, personalized gifts, or products for online shops and local markets.

ToAuto's wax melters support candle-making workflows ranging from individual projects to larger small-batch production.

Creators can share handmade candle tutorials, wax melting and pouring techniques, holiday collections, and behind-the-scenes preparation for their businesses.

For a candle entrepreneur preparing for a busy selling season, the story may be about improving consistency and organizing production. For a beginner, it may simply be the excitement of a first successful candle.

Both experiences belong in the maker community.









Real Makers, Real Opportunities

#ToAutoMade builds on ToAuto's previous creator campaigns, which have brought together approximately 100–150 makers and generated up to 20 million views across campaign content, according to company-reported figures.

The challenge is designed to recognize different kinds of contributions, from engaging creative content to useful product demonstrations and affiliate performance.

Participants can compete for cash prizes of up to $300, with award categories including Most Popular, Top Affiliate, Product Spotlight, and Community Favorite.

Eligible creators may also earn affiliate commissions on qualifying sales and offer exclusive discounts to their audiences. Specific rates and eligibility vary by product program.

Additional opportunities may include creator features, promotional exposure, and advertising support for selected content.

For independent makers, participation offers more than a chance to win a prize. Sharing a tutorial, project transformation, or honest workshop experience can help introduce their skills and creative work to people who might never have discovered them otherwise.

And for those already creating content around their craft, joining the challenge can be a natural extension of what they do every day.

How to Join #ToAutoMade 2026

Creators interested in participating can start with a project they're already working on.

1. Choose a creative project. Select a candle-making, gemstone-cutting, or metal-melting project featuring an eligible ToAuto product.

2. Document the process. Create original content showing the project, a tutorial, a product-use experience, or a behind-the-scenes workshop story.

3. Share the creation. Publish the content on an eligible social platform using the required campaign tags and hashtags.

4. Complete the entry. Follow the registration and submission instructions on the relevant official campaign page.

The campaign runs from October 26 to November 20, 2026. Participants should check the official rules for applicable entry deadlines, eligibility requirements, and award details.

For gemstone cutting and metalworking creators:



For candle makers:



Frequently Asked Questions About #ToAutoMade

Can beginners and small creators participate?

#ToAutoMade is designed to celebrate makers at different stages, including hobbyists, independent creators, and small creative businesses. Participants should check the official rules for any eligibility requirements.

What types of projects can be submitted?

Examples include agate cutting, gemstone preparation, metal casting, handmade candle collections, tutorials, product-use demonstrations, and creative workshop experiences featuring eligible ToAuto tools.

Do participants need to join an affiliate program?

Affiliate participation applies to commission-based opportunities and relevant affiliate awards. Creators should consult the official campaign rules to confirm the requirements for their chosen entry category.

When is the deadline?

The overall campaign runs through November 20, 2026. Entry submission deadlines may be earlier, so participants should confirm the dates listed on the appropriate campaign page.

Every Creation Has a Story Worth Sharing

Behind every handmade product is someone who took the time to learn, experiment, and create something of their own.

Sometimes that work becomes a business. Sometimes it inspires a new skill, a new friendship, or another maker's first project.

For ToAuto, supporting makers means more than providing equipment. It means learning from the people who use those tools, understanding their challenges, and celebrating what they accomplish.

#ToAutoMade 2026 is an invitation to share that journey.

Whether you're cutting your next agate, preparing a metal casting, or pouring a new candle collection, your work could inspire someone else's next creation.

Explore the challenge and share what you're making.

Gemstone Cutting & Metal Melting:



Candle Making:





CONTACT: Shelly Lee,...