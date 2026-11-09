Plesio announces that the release of its Q3 2026 activity has been postponed from Monday 9 November 2026 to Tuesday 10 November 2026. The publication will take place before market opening, in accordance with the usual arrangements.

ABOUT PLESIO

PLESIO is France leading convenience retail network, with nearly 25,000 employees, c.6,500 stores and €12.5 billion in business volume in 2025. With a history spanning more than 125 years, the Group brings together seven brands: Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia. It is growing across three key markets : daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services, with one mission: to serve customers well, in store and online, by adapting its offering to people's lifestyles and the needs of each local community. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A., the parent company of the Group, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400OKR3).

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PR PLESIO Postponement of the Q3 2026 activity release_9 November 2026