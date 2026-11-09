Hawassa Hosts Sidama Agricultural Investment Forum 2026

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The Sidama Region Agricultural Investment Forum 2026, jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture Ethiopia and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), was held in Hawassa from November 7 to 8, 2026, bringing together key stakeholders to explore opportunities for agricultural investment and sectoral growth.



The two-day forum is designed to strengthen agricultural investment, promote value chain development, enhance market linkages, and improve access to finance. It serves as a platform for dialogue among government institutions, development partners, investors, and private sector actors on advancing sustainable agricultural transformation.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, State Minister, Ministry of Agriculture Ethiopia, Sofia Kassa (PhD) stated that the forum aims to engage investors in identifying practical ways to boost agricultural productivity and accelerate sector development. She noted that attracting greater private sector participation is essential to unlocking the country's agricultural potential.



The state minister emphasized that, in addition to creating a favorable investment climate, the government is providing a range of support mechanisms and incentives to facilitate the success of agricultural investments and ensure sustainable growth in the sector.



Addressing participants, Sidama Regional State Vice President Dawit Hayeso (PhD) highlighted the critical role of agriculture in driving economic growth, increasing production and productivity, and creating employment and investment opportunities. He underscored the regional government's commitment to maximizing the region's agricultural potential and fostering an enabling environment for investors. He also called on domestic and international investors to take advantage of the region's vast agricultural opportunities and contribute to its development.



The FAO Representative to Ethiopia, Workicho Jateno (PhD), commended Ethiopia's achievements in the agricultural sector and reaffirmed FAO's commitment to strengthening collaboration with the government in support of agricultural development and food systems transformation.



In parallel with the forum, participants are taking part in an agricultural products exhibition, as well as panel discussion, Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) discussions aimed at creating partnerships and expanding investment opportunities across the agricultural value chain.



The Sidama Region Agricultural Investment Forum 2026 is expected to facilitate new investment commitments and strengthen cooperation among stakeholders working to advance Ethiopia's agricultural development agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopia.