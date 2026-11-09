Leadership Coach Kamilla Pinel's 'Dream Your Reality' Helps High Achievers Turn Ambition Into Greater Fulfillment

Dream Your Reality by Kamilla Pinel Pic 5

Dream Your Reality by Kamilla Pinel book cover

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kamilla Pinel, an executive leadership coach, professional speaker, author, and founder of You Dream You Do Coaching, is bringing renewed attention to her personal development and leadership book, Dream Your Reality: The Ultimate Guide For Anyone With A Goal: How to Turn Ambition into Fulfillment. Published about a year ago, the book is written for ambitious professionals, high performers, and leaders who want to examine their goals, redefine success on their own terms, and pursue achievement with greater alignment and fulfillment.AvailabilityDream Your Reality is available in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon:Rethinking What Success Really MeansDrawing from more than 12 years in corporate America, including experience with global financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, and BNP Paribas, Kamilla explores a challenge familiar to many high-performing professionals: reaching meaningful career milestones while still questioning whether those accomplishments provide genuine fulfillment.Kamilla moved from Uzbekistan to the United States at age 19 with limited English. She worked at McDonald's and later as a live-in caregiver while putting herself through university. She eventually developed a successful corporate career, managed complex initiatives, and worked alongside accomplished professionals in the financial industry.Over time, she began questioning whether the goals she was pursuing still reflected what she genuinely wanted. That realization eventually led her to leave her corporate career in 2024 and focus on coaching and professional speaking full-time.Turning Awareness Into Meaningful ActionA central element of Dream Your Reality is Kamilla's DREAMTM methodology, a five-step framework built around Discover, Reflect, Elevate Energy, Act, and Maintain Momentum.The methodology is designed to help people define what success means to them, recognize what may be holding them back, examine the energy and beliefs influencing their decisions, take meaningful action, and maintain momentum toward their goals.The book also addresses themes including hustle culture, limiting beliefs, self-awareness, fear, personal values, purposeful action, and the difference between understanding a challenge intellectually and changing how a person responds to it in practice.“Because ultimately, insight is only as valuable as what you do with it,” said Kamilla Pinel, executive leadership coach, professional speaker, author of Dream Your Reality and founder of You Dream You Do Coaching.A Resource for Professionals Questioning the Next MilestoneThrough You Dream You Do Coaching, Kamilla has coached hundreds of professionals and leaders navigating self-doubt, difficult conversations, career transitions, leadership challenges, and the pressure to constantly achieve more.Dream Your Reality encourages readers to ask whether the future they are working hard to build still reflects what they genuinely want. The book emphasizes reflection, honest questions, intentional decisions, and practical action. Its broader message is that meaningful change can begin with one question, one conversation, or one decision that helps a person move toward a more personally aligned definition of success. Here is a recent article published about the book.About KamillaKamilla Pinel is an ICF Professional Certified Coach (PCC), professional speaker, author, and founder of You Dream You Do Coaching. Following more than 12 years in corporate America, she now works with high-performing professionals and leaders seeking greater clarity, confidence, alignment, and fulfillment in their careers and lives.

Kamilla Pinel

You Dream You Do Coaching

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Leadership Coach Kamilla Pinel's 'Dream Your Reality' Helps High Achievers Turn Ambition Into Greater Fulfillment News Provided By XLIM November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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