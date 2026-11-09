Yu Hub Industrial Expands MTB Hub Lineup To 47 Models, Covering Every Discipline From Cross-Country To Dirt Jump

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Yu Hub Industrial's MTB hub range, its largest category, hits 47 models for XC, trail, enduro, dirt jump, fat bike and Super Boost, disc brake and center-lock.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd., a Changhua, Taiwan-based bicycle hub manufacturer established in 1982, has expanded its mountain bike hub lineup to 47 models, making MTB the company's largest single product category. The range spans cross-country, trail, enduro, dirt jump, fat bike, and Super Boost applications, with support for quick-release, 142×12mm thru-axle, 148×12mm Boost, and 157×12mm Super Boost axle standards across disc brake and center-lock mounting configurations.The expansion reflects sustained demand from global mountain bike brands and assemblers for hub specifications that cover the full range of MTB riding disciplines, each of which places distinct requirements on hub geometry, engagement systems, and structural design.Cross-country and trail applications - the largest segment within the MTB lineup - are served by Yu Hub's DC and CL series rear hubs, including the DC-R68X, DC-R41, and CL-R62. These models support Shimano HyperGlide cassette compatibility across 24H, 28H, and 32H spoke configurations, with thru-axle specifications matched to both standard 142×12mm and Boost 148×12mm rear dropout standards. Corresponding front hubs, including the DC-F27 and DC-F33, are available in matching flange geometry for wheel builders targeting weight- and stiffness-optimized builds.Dirt jump and single-speed applications are addressed by the DC-R66, a model that combines the Boost 148×12mm thru-axle standard with a 108-click engagement system - six pawls engaging a 54-tooth ratchet - and a 313-gram weight. Single-speed cassette body compatibility makes this model suited to pump track, dirt jump, and street riding contexts where drivetrain simplicity and engagement reliability under repeated hard accelerations are primary requirements.Fat bike applications are covered by four dedicated models - the DC-F25, DC-F26, DC-R25, and DC-R26 - featuring hub shells with wider flange spacing to accommodate the increased rim width and lateral spoke angle requirements of fat bike wheel construction. The Super Boost category adds two further models, the DC-R59 rear and DC-F30 front, providing the 157×12mm rear spacing used on a growing number of high-clearance and mullet-configuration MTB framesets.Two new MTB models - the DC-R67 and CL-R62 - have been added to the lineup as part of Yu Hub's most recent product expansion, alongside the DC-R66 dirt jump model. These additions reflect the company's ongoing investment in expanding coverage across MTB sub-disciplines as the global mountain bike market continues to diversify."Mountain biking covers more distinct riding disciplines than any other cycling category, and each of those disciplines places different demands on a hub," said a representative of Yu Hub Industrial. "Our goal with the MTB range is to give brands and wheel builders a single source for hub specifications across the full range of MTB applications - from ultralight XC builds to heavy-duty dirt jump and fat bike configurations."Yu Hub's MTB hubs are produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Changhua, Taiwan, using CNC lathes, robotic CNC machining arms integrated in 2021, hydraulic presses, and rotary swaging machines. An in-house heat treatment furnace, installed in 2021, provides consistent axle hardness across production batches. Quality assurance processes include hub free-body fatigue testing, wheel-level fatigue testing, and dimensional verification using a 3D coordinate measuring machine and the IM-X1000 image measuring system.Yu Hub operates as both an ODM and OBM manufacturer. MTB hub models are available for OEM and private-label production, with options for custom spoke hole counts, axle length modifications, and freehub body compatibility. The company's full MTB hub catalog is available at .About Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd. Founded in 1982, Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd. is a professional bicycle hub manufacturer headquartered in Changhua, Taiwan. The company produces hubs across 13 application categories - including road, gravel, MTB, e-bike, e-cargo, BMX, and wheelchair - and operates as both an ODM and OBM manufacturer serving global bicycle brands and assemblers. WANDEN, established in 2025, is Yu Hub's premium consumer-facing hub brand. Further information is available at .Contact: Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd.... +886-4-8811738

Jared Liang

ChoozMo AaaS Platform

+886 927 192 112

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Yu Hub Industrial Expands MTB Hub Lineup to 47 Models, Covering Every Discipline from Cross-Country to Dirt Jump News Provided By ChoozMo inc. November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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