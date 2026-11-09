One Company, Three Continents: How Kalloy's Taiwanchinavietnam Network Powers Global ODM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Four decades of engineering expertise across three manufacturing hubs keep the UNO brand's bicycle cockpit and seatpost parts moving for assemblers worldwide.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kalloy Industrial Co., Ltd, a Taiwan-headquartered manufacturer of bicycle cockpit and seatpost components, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted ODM/OBM partner for bicycle assemblers worldwide through a manufacturing network that now spans three countries: Taiwan, China, and Vietnam.Founded in 1980 in Taichung, Taiwan, Kalloy has spent more than four decades developing an integrated service covering research, development, manufacturing, and sales of handlebars, stems, seatposts, and seat clamps. In 1999, the company launched its international UNO brand and adopted an ODM/OBM business model, supplying high-quality components to assemblers across the leisure, sports, competition, and transportation cycling markets.To support that growth, Kalloy expanded manufacturing into Mainland China in 1991 through AK TECH CO., LTD, based in Huizhou City, and further expanded into Vietnam in 2022 through KING-WAY CO., LTD, located in Binh Duong Province. Together with its Taiwan headquarters, the three facilities now form the backbone of Kalloy Group's global production capacity, supported by a team of nearly 400 employees."Spreading production across Taiwan, China, and Vietnam gives our OEM and assembler partners the flexibility and supply chain resilience the bicycle industry increasingly depends on," the company said. "It allows us to stay close to our customers' production timelines while maintaining the consistent quality standards our UNO brand is built on."Every component produced across Kalloy's manufacturing network - from aluminum alloy stems and handlebars to carbon fiber seatposts - is engineered to meet international safety standards including ISO 4210 and EN 17404. The company's recent buyer's guide, "How to Choose the Perfect 3D Forged Bike Stem," illustrates how this manufacturing discipline translates into certified, production-ready components: the guide walks through Kalloy's 3D forging process and ISO 4210 R/M-certified AS007N rigid stem as a benchmark example, and is available to read in full on Kalloy's website at /news/information/how-to-choose-the-perfect-3d-forged-bike-stem-a-complete-buyer-s-guide.With manufacturing capacity across three countries, a full product range spanning entry-level aluminum to premium carbon fiber components, and certification coverage for road, mountain, city, and e-bike applications, Kalloy says it remains focused on long-term partnership with bicycle assemblers navigating an increasingly complex global supply chain.About Kalloy Industrial Co., LtdFounded in 1980 in Taichung, Taiwan, Kalloy Industrial Co., Ltd is a manufacturer of bicycle cockpit and seatpost components, producing handlebars, stems, seatposts, and seat clamps under its international UNO brand. Guided by an ESG-driven management philosophy, Kalloy operates manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China (AK TECH CO., LTD, established 1991), and Vietnam (KING-WAY CO., LTD, established 2022), supporting bicycle assemblers worldwide through its ODM/OBM business model. All products are manufactured to meet international safety standards including ISO 4210 and EN 17404. For more information, visit .Media ContactKalloy Industrial Co., Ltd No. 186, Dazhou Rd., Shengang Dist., Taichung City 429, Taiwan Tel: +886-4-2525-0555 Fax: +886-4-2527-4838 Website:

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One Company, Three Continents: How Kalloy's Taiwan–China–Vietnam Network Powers Global ODM News Provided By ChoozMo inc. November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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