Arthur Lawrence Sponsors Energy Trading Week Americas 2026, Spotlighting The Future Of ETRM Talent Through Etrmconnect

Arthur Lawrence Sponsors Energy Trading Week Americas 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arthur Lawrence, a global management and technology consulting firm, has concluded its sponsorship of Energy Trading Week Americas (ETWA) 2026, held on October 27–28, 2026, at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.

Hosted by Commodities People, a global leader in conference and intelligence provision for the energy and commodities industry since 2009, ETWA 2026 brought together 1,500+ energy trading professionals and 150+ speakers across two days of content covering crude, LNG, power, renewables, risk, digitalization, and more.

Arthur Lawrence's presence at the event centered on ETRMConnect, a premium, diverse, community-driven user group built exclusively for Energy Trading and Risk Management professionals. Throughout the two days, the Arthur Lawrence team engaged with traders, risk leaders, technology heads, and hiring decision-makers to discuss how the network helps members fast-track their ETRM journey through collaboration and collective industry knowledge.

“ETWA 2026 gave us the chance to sit across the table from the leaders shaping energy trading and hear firsthand where their talent and transformation challenges lie,” said Wajid Mirza, Managing Partner, Arthur Lawrence.“What we heard reinforced the philosophy at the heart of Arthur Lawrence: technology and AI are accelerating every part of energy trading, but it is Human Intelligence, the judgment, experience, and relationships people bring, that turns that speed into sustainable growth. Communities like ETRMConnect bring that belief to life by empowering professionals through shared knowledge, collaboration, and technology, the principles that define Arthur Lawrence's global impact.”

Reflecting on the event, Bejal Patel, Managing Partner of Arthur Lawrence, said,“ETWA once again proved to be an outstanding platform to demonstrate how we partner with organizations to navigate transformation, enhance operational excellence, and unlock human potential. The response to ETRMConnect this year shows a clear appetite in the industry for communities where thought leaders and professionals can share insights, co-create solutions, and shape the future of the sectors we serve. Through ETRMConnect, we will keep bringing these professionals together.”

With ETWA 2026 now concluded, Arthur Lawrence and ETRMConnect invite energy trading professionals who connected with the team, and those who missed the event, to join the community and continue the conversation on how exceptional talent and strategic partnerships can power the future of energy trading.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a global management and technology consulting firm with expertise in information technology, talent acquisition, healthcare, finance and accounting, business process management, and digital transformation solutions. Now in its 24th year of business, the firm has built a client roster that includes organizations among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000, backed by alliances with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants. Arthur Lawrence was named No. 4014 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Houston, and featured on The Global Outsourcing 100 list. Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies and business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry, to technology transformation for governments and private sector corporations, to finance automation and business process outsourcing across industries. Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, the UK, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.

About ETRMConnect

ETRMConnect is a premium, diverse, community-driven user group designed exclusively for ETRM professionals. The network fosters connection and engagement, helping members advance their ETRM careers through collaboration and shared expertise.

For more information about ETRMConnect, visit etrmconnect.

Muhammad Usman

Arthur Lawrence

+1 713-300-8544

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Arthur Lawrence Sponsors Energy Trading Week Americas 2026, Spotlighting the Future of ETRM Talent Through ETRMConnect News Provided By Arthur Lawrence November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology



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