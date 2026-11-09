Marco De Luca's 'LA STAGIONE DECISIVA' Explores Social Issues Through Psychedelic Rock And Keyboard-Driven Sound

LA STAGIONE DECISIVA by Marco De Luca Pic 2

LA STAGIONE DECISIVA by Marco De Luca Pic 1

ATRI, ABRUZZO, ITALY, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Italian singer-songwriter Marco De Luca continues to share his fourth album, LA STAGIONE DECISIVA, originally released on 31 March 2024. The eight-track project represents a distinct stage in his musical development, with greater use of keyboards throughout the songs and a stronger psychedelic rock influence than his earlier work. Created by the Atri-based artist from the province of Teramo in Abruzzo, the album examines difficult aspects of contemporary society through themes including exclusion, prejudice, suffering and people living on the margins.AvailabilityLA STAGIONE DECISIVA is available to listen to on SoundCloud: and to listen to and download on Bandcamp: . The album is also available across digital stores.Eight Songs Built Around Social ObservationThe album consists of eight tracks: VIDEOSPAZZATURA, IL MOSTRO, LA FESTA, ALLA DERIVA, 15 ANNI, UN UOMO GENTILE, ASPIRANTI MODELLE and IL GIORNO. Five are previously unreleased songs, while VIDEOSPAZZATURA, IL MOSTRO and UN UOMO GENTILE come from the repertoire of Sine, the group Marco performed with until 2000. These three songs were revisited and rearranged to align with the sound of the album's newer material.Several tracks address specific social concerns. VIDEOSPAZZATURA, translated as“Video Trash,” focuses on television that uses people's suffering to attract audiences. IL MOSTRO, or“The Monster,” examines fear arising from ignorance toward people perceived as different and how that fear can contribute to racism.LA FESTA, translated as“The Party,” centers on a young girl who is teased and ostracized by her peers. ALLA DERIVA, meaning“Adrift,” turns attention toward people living on the margins of society and those who have been forgotten. Together, the songs reflect the album's broader focus on social problems and darker aspects of contemporary life.A Shift Toward Psychedelic RockMusically, LA STAGIONE DECISIVA differs from Marco's previous releases through the stronger presence of keyboards across all eight tracks. The record also moves further toward psychedelic rock, developing beyond the new wave and darker guitar-led qualities associated with some of his earlier material.Marco began making music with Sine during the 1990s, performing original songs as well as covers of The Cure, an important influence on his musical development. After the group separated around the beginning of 2000, he continued his solo career, reduced his live activity and focused more closely on writing new material.His first solo album, STANZE REMOTE, was released in 2006 as a self-produced experimental project influenced by 1980s new wave. The EP DUE followed in 2008, created with other musicians and featuring a more open, pop-oriented sound. Canzoni Inedite was released in 2012, bringing together songs written during different periods with a stronger singer-songwriter character. Here is a recent article published about the artist.About the ArtistMarco De Luca is an Italian singer-songwriter from Atri in the province of Teramo, Abruzzo. His work has developed across new wave, pop, singer-songwriter music and psychedelic rock. After beginning his career with Sine in the 1990s, Marco continued independently through a series of solo releases, including STANZE REMOTE, DUE, Canzoni Inedite and LA STAGIONE DECISIVA.

Marco De Luca

Author of LA STAGIONE DECISIVA

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Marco De Luca's 'LA STAGIONE DECISIVA' Explores Social Issues Through Psychedelic Rock and Keyboard-Driven Sound News Provided By XLIM November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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