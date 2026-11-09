AI Conference For Lawyers, AI Era 3, Comes To Boston For An Unreasonable Event

Best Era Team of Law Firm Consultants

Best Era's two-day AI conference for law firm owners runs July 15–16, 2027 at Suffolk University Law School. In-person early bird pricing ends November 13.

- Ryan McKeen, Co-Founder, Best EraWEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Era, a law firm consulting firm founded in 2024 and based in West Hartford, Connecticut, will host AI Era 3, a two-day AI conference for law firm owners and their teams, on July 15–16, 2027, at Suffolk University Law School in Boston.Best Era announced AI Era 3 from the stage of AI Era 2.0 in Charleston, South Carolina, in early November 2026. Attendees bought dozens of tickets within hours.What is AI Era 3?AI Era 3 is Best Era's flagship conference. Its theme is The Future Is Unreasonable. It is built for lawyers who own firms and for the people who run them.Day one, Thursday, July 15, is the Unreasonable Hospitality Workshop. It is a hands-on session on turning every client touchpoint into an experience clients talk about. Attendees leave with ideas their teams can use the following Monday. Day one is in person only.Day two, Friday, July 16, is the Main Stage. It covers practical AI strategy and real firm results. Attendees can join in person or by live stream. Speakers will be announced in the coming months.What makes AI Era 3 different?Best Era does not sell its stage. No vendor can buy a speaking slot.Many legal technology conferences sell stage time to sponsors. That shapes the program. Talks drift toward products. Hard topics that do not sell software get less time.AI Era 3 is built the other way. Because no one pays to be on the program, Best Era can give the stage to the questions firm owners actually face:- Leadership. How an owner leads people through a change this large.- Ethics. Competence, confidentiality, supervision, and candor when AI does part of the work.- Training. How to teach lawyers and staff to use AI well, not just to use it.- Discernment. Knowing when AI is the right tool, and when the moment calls for human judgment.Technical sessions are part of the program too. They are free from any platform. Speakers teach the method, not the tool. Attendees leave with skills they can use whatever software their firm runs."When a witness is paid by one side, the jury weighs every word," said Ryan McKeen, co-founder of Best Era. "Lawyers spend a lot of conference days sitting in that jury box. At AI Era, no one buys a spot on the stage. That frees us to go deep on the hard parts of AI: leading people, staying ethical, training a team, and knowing when not to use it. Reasonable firms keep up. We want firm owners setting the pace. We are building a community of AI enabled leaders in the legal profession."Who is behind AI Era 3?Best Era was founded by Ryan McKeen, Allison McKeen, Brittany Green, and Marisa Rua. Ryan and Allison built and scaled a Connecticut personal injury firm to 40 staff and eight figures, with three consecutive Inc. 5000 rankings, including #13 in legal. Ryan McKeen also teaches Legal Entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at UConn Law. Best Era has worked with more than 1,000 law firms across its consulting clients, community members, and event attendees.Tickets and location- In-person early bird, both days: $997 through November 13, 2026.- In-person, both days: $1,497 after November 13.- Virtual, Day 2 Main Stage, streamed live: $697.Suffolk University Law School is at 120 Tremont Street, Boston, across from Boston Common. Registration is open at bestera/ai-era-3.About Best EraBest Era is a law firm consulting firm based in West Hartford, Connecticut. Founded in 2024 by Ryan McKeen, Allison McKeen, Brittany Green, and Marisa Rua, it provides bespoke business strategy for law firms, attorneys, and legal companies, covering marketing, operations, finance, hiring, intake, and technology. Services include private consulting, The Way weekly leadership coaching, two-day intensives, paralegal training, online courses, and the Best Era Community. The firm also hosts the AI ERA and AI PARA ERA conferences. Its tagline is "Taking Your Business To Its Best Era." Learn more at bestera.

Ryan McKeen

Best Era

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AI Conference for Lawyers, AI Era 3, Comes to Boston For An Unreasonable Event News Provided By Best Era, LLC November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Technology



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