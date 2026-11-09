Gawler Ride Marks Nearly Two Decades Of Local Minibus Service As Adelaide Airport Arrivals Reach Record Levels

Craig and Michelle Crowder, owners of Gawler Ride.

Gawler Ride logo.

A Gawler Ride wine tour group at Lambert Estate in the Barossa Valley.

Minibus transfers run between Gawler, the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Airport. Illustration.

Gawler minibus operator trading since 2008 carries wedding parties, wine tour groups and airport passengers across the Adelaide Plains and Barossa Valley

- Craig Crowder, Owner, Gawler RideGAWLER, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gawler Ride, a minibus and chauffeur transfer company based in Gawler, South Australia, Australia, and the trading name of Phillmax Pty Ltd, has been carrying local passengers under the same company for nearly two decades. Public business registration records show Phillmax Pty Ltd has been registered for business since 1 November 1999 and registered the business name Gawler Mini Bus Service in July 2008, followed by Gawler Hire Cars in 2014 and the current trading name, Gawler Ride, in April 2024.Owner Craig Crowder has held professional driver accreditation since 1999 and took ownership of the company in 2016, running it with his wife and business partner Michelle. The service covers weddings, wine tours, airport transfers, corporate travel and event transport across the Adelaide Plains, Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills.The milestone lands in a year of rising travel demand in South Australia. Adelaide Airport recorded 806,486 passengers in July 2026, its highest July figure on record and an increase of 4.7 per cent on the same month a year earlier, as reported by Australian Aviation on 16 September 2026. Visitors arriving into Adelaide for the Barossa face a journey of roughly an hour by road, with no direct public bus service between the airport and the valley."Most of our work is the same handful of moments in people's lives, over and over," said Craig Crowder, owner of Gawler Ride. "A wedding, a birthday, a flight home after a long trip. People remember whether the car turned up.""We built the business around the parts nobody else wanted to do," said Crowder. "Late-night airport runs, early starts, the wedding that runs forty minutes over. Those are the jobs that earn you the next booking."The business operates a minibus fleet for group travel and holds a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on its Google Business Profile. Gawler Ride has completed more than 500 transfers for weddings, sporting events and festivals.Barossa wedding transport remains a core part of the business, with regular work to venues including Seppeltsfield Winery, Jacob's Creek Estate and the Barn at Gawler. The company recommends couples book three to six months ahead for peak-season dates, and builds a 15 to 30 minute buffer into wedding arrival times to absorb delays.Looking ahead, Gawler Ride expects a busy summer. The Santos Tour Down Under returns to the Barossa on Wednesday 20 January 2027, with a 50-kilometre circuit starting and finishing in Angaston and passing through Tanunda, Greenock and Nuriootpa, according to the South Australian Tourism Commission.Bookings and enquiries can be made at com or by phone on 0488 301 301.About Gawler RideGawler Ride is a minibus and chauffeur transfer company based in Gawler, South Australia, Australia, and the trading name of Phillmax Pty Ltd. Phillmax Pty Ltd has been registered for business since 1 November 1999 and has provided Gawler minibus transfers since July 2008; Craig Crowder has owned and run the company since 2016. Gawler Ride provides minibus and chauffeur transfers for weddings, wine tours, airport transfers, corporate travel, concerts and sporting events between Gawler, Adelaide, Adelaide Airport, the Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills. Gawler Ride is located at Mondello Place, Evanston, South Australia 5116. Website:

Craig Crowder, Owner

Gawler Ride

+61 488 301 301

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Gawler Ride Marks Nearly Two Decades of Local Minibus Service as Adelaide Airport Arrivals Reach Record Levels News Provided By WEH November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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