Texas Land Buyers Can Now See Lot Lines Through Their Phone Camera

The 3D model of TerraFunded's Linden property in Cass County, Texas, built from a drone flight, as shown in TerraFunded GPS.

TerraFunded launches TerraFunded GPS, a free bilingual web app to tour Texas land in 3D from home and see every lot line on site, even with no signal.

- Rodrigo Blanco, founder of TerraFundedDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TerraFunded, a Dallas company that sells rural Texas land with owner financing, today launched TerraFunded GPS, a free web app that shows land buyers exactly where each lot begins and ends: first in 3D from home, then through their own phone camera on the property.Rural land is hard to read. Corner pins get buried, fences rarely follow the surveyed line, and many tracts have weak or no cell coverage. Buyers often walk a property without knowing which trees, clearings or road frontage are actually part of their lot.TerraFunded GPS works in two stages.From home, buyers fly over the property like a drone, see every lot (available lots in green, sold lots in red) and take a virtual tour of any lot by turning their phone. On TerraFunded's Linden property in Cass County, Texas, the app shows a full 3D model built from a real drone flight. Buyers can walk the land at ground level, see it as a plan from above with every side measured in feet, and check drive times from the gate to the nearest school, gas station, hospital and grocery store. A narrated guide in English or Spanish walks them through each lot.On the property, buyers tap "I'm at the property," raise their phone, and the lot lines appear over the live camera view. Lowering the phone switches to an arrow with the distance, in feet and steps, to each corner. Maps, lot lines and the voice guide save to the phone on the first visit, so the app keeps working where there is no signal. The lines come from each lot's surveyed coordinates; the recorded survey remains the legal boundary."Every buyer asks the same question when they get out of the car: where exactly is my land?" said Rodrigo Blanco, founder of TerraFunded. "We had the survey coordinates for every lot. Now the buyer carries them in their pocket, before they visit and after they buy."The app runs in any phone browser on iPhone or Android, with no download and no account. Buyers can share a lot with family through a single link and pick a day to visit; the app writes the text message to TerraFunded's sales team. It does not show prices. Current inventory, pricing and owner financing terms are listed on the TerraFunded marketplace.TerraFunded GPS currently covers seven TerraFunded properties in Texas: Linden, Lakeview, Promised Valley, Wichita, Titus, Eastland and Franklin, with Linden and Lakeview available in full 3D. New properties are added as they open. A full description of the app, with answers to common questions, is at , and the app itself is at .The launch adds to TerraFunded's free buyer education library at terrafunded/blog, which includes a seven-step guide to verifying any Texas land seller before sending money.About TerraFundedTerraFunded is a Dallas-based company that sells rural Texas land directly to buyers with owner financing. It has closed more than $15 million in land sales to over 350 buyers. Every transaction closes through a licensed Texas title company, and buyers receive a Warranty Deed at closing. TerraFunded is located at 3838 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX 75219. More information:

Rodrigo Blanco

TerraFunded

+1 216-630-4560

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Texas Land Buyers Can Now See Lot Lines Through Their Phone Camera News Provided By TerraFunded November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional



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