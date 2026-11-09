An Atmospheric River Is Coming, One Inch Of Water On A 1,000-Sq.-Ft. Floor Weighs 2.5 Tons

After a storm, extraction hoses run from a restoration van into a Mukilteo-area home.

A technician checks the bottom of a wall for hidden moisture while air movers and a dehumidifier dry the room.

The goal of the drying: a dry, healthy living room.

As wind and heavy rain line up for Snohomish County, a free HelpMeNow video shows how pros pull storm water out and why the first 48 hours decide the bill.

- HelpMeNow teamMUKILTEO, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One inch of water spread across a 1,000-square-foot floor is about 600 gallons. It weighs more than 5,000 pounds, roughly the weight of a large pickup truck, and most of it ends up where a mop can't reach: the carpet pad, the bottom of the drywall and the insulation behind it.That math matters this month. The National Weather Service has flagged an atmospheric river for western Washington around Nov. 10 to 12, with several inches of rain possible in some areas and a risk of flooding, the Everett Post reported. It follows a blustery weekend: a wind advisory covered the lowlands of northwestern Snohomish County on Friday, and local forecasters expected gusts above 40 mph on Saturday night.A new free video explainer from HelpMeNow, "How Pros Pull 600 Gallons of Water Out of a Mukilteo Home After a Storm," follows storm water from the roofline to a dry living room.WHY IT'S EXPENSIVEWater damage and freezing make up about one in five homeowners insurance claims, second only to wind and hail, and the average claim ran about $15,400 from 2019 through 2023, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Flooding is a separate problem: FEMA says standard homeowners and renters policies typically do not cover flood damage, and a new flood insurance policy generally takes 30 days to take effect. A policy bought today will not cover next week's storm.HOW WIND-DRIVEN RAIN GETS INIn strong wind, rain flies sideways. Roofs and siding built to shed water downhill can be pushed past shingles, flashing and window trim. Gutters packed with maple leaves and fir needles overflow behind the fascia, and the water runs down inside the wall, soaking insulation and spreading along the floor out of sight.WHAT THE PROS DO DIFFERENTLYCrews pull standing water with powerful extractors and weighted wands, often run from a van parked outside, removing hundreds of gallons in a single visit. Because drywall wicks water upward, they use thermal cameras to find cool, damp patches behind paint and flooring, confirm them with moisture meters, and take readings every day. Then air movers and dehumidifiers do the drying, usually over three to five days.The video also busts a Northwest myth: opening the windows. In a rainy November, the outside air is damp too, and a closed room with dehumidifiers dries faster.THE CLOCKMold can begin to grow within 24 to 48 hours, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Under the restoration industry's IICRC S500 standard, floodwater that comes in from outside is treated as grossly contaminated "Category 3" water, which turns a cleanup into removal of wet materials.YOUR FIRST 10 MINUTES1. Stay safe. Shut off power to the wet area only if you can reach the panel from dry ground.2. Stop the source if you can.3. Lift photos, laptops and rugs out of the water.4. Photograph everything before you move it.5. Call a pro to start extraction and document the damage for your insurer. Your policy decides coverage."The puddle is the easy part," the HelpMeNow team said. "What decides the bill is the water hiding in the pad and the bottom of the walls, and how fast it comes out."HelpMeNow connects homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties with vetted local water damage restoration professionals and insurance-ready documentation (photos, moisture readings and a written scope). HelpMeNow answers the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and a vetted local restoration pro is on site within 30 minutes or less anywhere in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties. Customers are its top priority.Watch the free video and get help at or call (425) 279-7097.Sources: National Weather Service (atmospheric river outlook reported by the Everett Post, Nov. 5, 2026; wind advisory, Nov. 6, 2026); Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), homeowners claims 2019-2023; FEMA National Flood Insurance Program; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; IICRC S500 water damage restoration standard.About HelpMeNowHelpMeNow is a home-services marketplace that connects homeowners with experienced local professionals for water, fire and mold restoration and hundreds of other home services. In the Puget Sound region, its restoration pros answer around the clock, every day of the year.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

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How Pros Pull 600 Gallons of Water Out of a Mukilteo Home After a Storm

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An Atmospheric River Is Coming, One Inch of Water on a 1,000-Sq.-Ft. Floor Weighs 2.5 Tons News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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