One Inch Of Floodwater Can Do About $25,000 In Damage, In Puyallup Basements, It Often Comes From Below

In a Puyallup basement, floodwater often comes up from below, where the wall meets the floor.

White, powdery efflorescence on a basement wall is an early sign that water is moving through the concrete.

Boxes up on shelves and a dehumidifier running: a basement ready for the rain.

With an atmospheric river due this week, a free HelpMeNow video shows how groundwater pushes into Puyallup basements and what to check before the rain.

- HelpMeNow teamPUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just 1 inch of floodwater can cause roughly $25,000 of damage to a home, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In a basement, it often doesn't come through a door or window at all. The ground pushes it up through the floor and the seams of the foundation.The National Weather Service has flagged an atmospheric river for western Washington from Tuesday to Thursday, Nov. 10-12, saying several inches of precipitation are possible in some areas and could lead to flooding, the Everett Post reported.It would arrive less than a year after the Puyallup River rapidly exceeded major flood stage in the December 2025 storms. Statewide, 33 rivers topped flood stage, 18 of them at major levels, and approximately 3,891 homes were damaged, according to Washington's Jan. 21, 2026, request for a federal disaster declaration.A free HelpMeNow video, "Why Puyallup Basements Flood From the Floor Up (and How a Sump Pump Fights Back)," follows rainwater from the roof to the basement floor.WHY WATER COMES UP FROM BELOWRain soaks down until the gaps between soil grains are full, and the water table rises. Water weighs about 62.4 pounds per cubic foot, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, so six feet below a soaked lawn, groundwater can press nearly 375 pounds on each square foot of a basement wall. Roofs add more: by USGS figures, 1 inch of rain on a 2,000-square-foot roof is nearly 1,250 gallons, often dumped beside the foundation.WHERE IT GETS INThe usual entry point is the cove joint, where a basement wall meets a floor poured at a different time. Hairline shrinkage cracks can leak under pressure, and a window well with a clogged drain fills like a bathtub. White, powdery efflorescence, mineral residue left by moving water, is an early warning sign.THE SUMP PUMP PROBLEMMany basements rely on a perimeter drain that feeds a sump pit, where a float switches on a pump. Most pumps run on electricity, and storms take power down: around 450,000 customers experienced power outages during the December 2025 disaster, the state's request said. A battery backup keeps the pump running when the lights go out.FIVE CHECKS BEFORE THIS WEEK'S RAIN1. Clear gutters and extend downspouts away from the foundation.2. Pour a bucket of water into the sump pit. The pump should switch on, and water should leave the pipe outside.3. Pull leaves out of window wells and their drains.4. Check the grade. The International Residential Code calls for the ground to fall at least 6 inches within the first 10 feet.5. Lift boxes, photos and electronics off the basement floor.If water gets in anyway, stay out while it may be touching outlets, cords or appliances, cut power only from dry ground, and photograph the water line before moving anything. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises responding to water damage within 24 to 48 hours to head off mold. FEMA notes that most homeowners and renters policies do not cover flood damage."A basement doesn't flood because of the puddle you see. It floods because the ground around it is full," the HelpMeNow team said. "The cheapest fix happens before the storm: a clean gutter, a long downspout and a sump pump that has actually been tested."HelpMeNow connects homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties with vetted local water damage restoration professionals and insurance-ready documentation (photos, moisture readings and a written scope). HelpMeNow answers the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and a vetted local restoration pro is on site within 30 minutes or less anywhere in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties. Customers are its top priority.Watch the free video and get help at or call (425) 279-7097.Sources: Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Flood Insurance Program; National Weather Service, via the Everett Post (Nov. 5, 2026); State of Washington disaster declaration request, December 2025 winter storm (Jan. 21, 2026); U.S. Geological Survey Water Science School; International Residential Code, Section R401.3; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.About HelpMeNowHelpMeNow is a home-services marketplace that connects homeowners with experienced local professionals for water, fire and mold restoration and hundreds of other home services. In the Puget Sound region, its restoration pros answer around the clock, every day of the year.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

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Why Puyallup Basements Flood From the Floor Up (and How a Sump Pump Fights Back)

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One Inch of Floodwater Can Do About $25,000 in Damage, In Puyallup Basements, It Often Comes From Below News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 09, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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